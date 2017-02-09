Mercy Nurses awarded scholarship

The Ginnie Wagner Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Scholarship was established in 2010. It is to be awarded to a Scioto County high school graduate enrolled in the nursing program at Shawnee State University, is a second year student and has a GPA of 2.5 or better. At present there are enough funds to issue at least nine more scholarships. Danny Richardson was awarded the scholarship for 2016-2017.

Anyone wishing to donate to the scholarship may do so by sending a donation to Eric Braun at SSU. The Portsmouth nurses meet monthly for lunch on the second Tuesday of each month. For information call Ginnie Wagner at 740-259-3514 or Rosemary Pierron.

Mercy Hospital School of Nursing graduated its first two nurses in 1925. It graduated its last class in 1963 and by then it had graduated 378 nurses. The nurses held many different positions. Some went into the armed forces, some worked in the hospital setting all over the United States and the world. Some became nurse anesthesiologists, others worked in occupational health and another nurse wrote books for nurses.

There are still several Mercy nurses that have been involved in the Harvard Nurses Study for over 40 years. They have answered numerous questions regarding their eating habits, mailed toenail clippings, blood work, anything about their health. In the fall of 2106 the results of the findings were published in a national health magazine.

