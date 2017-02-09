Fire at Duke Energy Haverhill

An official of Duke Energy – Haverhill, Ohio says the fire that occurred Wednesday night at that plant is under control. Gary Adkins, Production Manager at the Haverhill plant told the Daily Times the plant remains in operation.

“The fire is contained, no damage to the exterior of the building and no injuries,” Adkins said.

Adkins said the fire occurred in a transformer.

“We’re operating with one power block. The other power block is down,” Adkins said.

Billows of smoke filled the night sky as fire personnel fought the blaze. No other details were immediately available.

