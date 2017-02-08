The election – get over it

I don’t know any other way to say it than – I have never seen so much hate in this universe in my entire life. It is obvious we live in a world so polarized it may not be possible to turn it around – ever.

I saw a group of rioters rough up two veteran’s families including a Gold Star mother. When you spew hate onto a Gold Star mother, there is something desperately wrong. I also realize many of today’s generation will have to look that term up because probably no one has ever told them what a Gold Star mother is.

These people tried five ways to delegitimize the presidential election and they failed five times. Now there is some California representative who is talking about impeachment. It is obvious she has not read the actual law because nothing President Trump has done in his short few weeks in office has even approached the guidelines for impeachment. But in this day and age no one pays any attention to the U.S. Constitution or any law for that matter. We now live in a world of anarchy.

It amazes me that people don’t understand that when an election is over, it’s over. These people don’t want your vote to count. They only seek their own agenda. We are giving away our Constitutional Republic because we have proven what history already taught us – we can’t handle prosperity.

College campuses are the worst right now. They have no room for diversity of thought. These are spoiled brats who, when they don’t get their way, set fires. Does that make any sense? Of course not, but it still goes on. In my lifetime, I have voted for the losing candidate multiple times. Never once did I try to overturn the election or protest the winner. These people are uneducated (14th in the world in education) and out of touch with reality. You actually don’t always win. Sometimes you lose, get over it.

U.S. Representative Bill Johnson said – “On January 20, President Donald Trump took the oath of office. His rise is a political phenomenon, something we haven’t seen in our lifetimes. His election reminded us that polls, pundits, and political elites don’t determine our elections – rather, you, the American people, do.”

That is precisely what happened. The American people voted.

I have friends on both sides of the aisle and they don’t act out when they lose. They understand how the system works. But when we see on the national news media that paid protestors, burning and looting because they didn’t get their way on election day and because they are trying to put off the job of looking for employment, it makes us realize there are people out there who don’t have respect or civility anymore.

It is really simple – America voted. It’s time to move on.

By Frank Lewis flewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

