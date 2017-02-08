Hoover to sit on Ohio Supreme Court

Marie Hoover, a Scioto County resident, who sits on the Fourth District Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Thursday in place of a recused Justice.

Hoover said the Chief Justice will ask one of the appellate judges because of a conflict.

“Right now Justice (Pat) Fischer and Justice (Pat) DeWine were both appellate judges in Hamilton County,” Hoover said. “So until those cases that they were appellate judges on, go through, I think there will be quite a few conflicts for a while until all their cases go through the system, and a lot of appellate judges will get the opportunity to sit. I think it’s wonderful.”

Hoover said sitting on the Supreme Court gives a different perspective.

“When you get locked in a certain position, a lot of people will get tunnel vision, where you just do your job and this is it,” Hoover said. “I just think it’s a good thing to be able to branch out and do different things. You are looking at it from a different perspective – policy-oriented more than procedure. In our level we deal with a lot of procedure. We don’t deal with a lot of constitutional questions. We do, but not like the Supreme Court does.”

Hoover said she is looking forward to sitting on the court.

“I’m excited about it,” Hoover said. “It’s the highest court in state and it’s truly an honor to be asked to do it. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor could ask anyone to sit and I’m surprised that I was asked.”

In addition to O’Connor, Fischer and DeWine, the Ohio Supreme Court is made up of Terrence O’Donnell, Sharon L. Kennedy, Judith L. French and William M. O’Neill.

The Supreme Court is the court of last resort in Ohio. Most of its cases are appeals from the 12 district courts of appeals. The Court may grant leave to appeal felony cases from the courts of appeals and may direct a court of appeals to certify its record in any civil or misdemeanor case that the Court finds to be “of public or great general interest.”

“In reality I think it’s an honor to be asked to do it,” Hoover said. “When I was in law school I never dreamed that I’d be able to sit on the Supreme Court.”

