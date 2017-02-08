Injured child’s mother and her boyfriend indicted

A Portsmouth man has been indicted in the kidnapping and severe injury of a child following an incident at an apartment in the city and, at the same time, the child’s mother has been indicted.

Jerad Stanley, 24, of 1810 F Kendall Ave., has been indicted by a Scioto County grand jury for kidnapping, felonious assault, extortion, endangering children and domestic violence.

Jamie Lynn Reed, 21, also of 1810 F Kendall Ave., Portsmouth, has been indicted on charges of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children and perjury.

The Portsmouth Police Department investigated what is being described as a domestic assault that occurred in Wayne Hills in January and resulted in serious injury to a 2-year-old child.

Portsmouth police officer James Bell reportedly responded to the 1700 block of Kendall Ave., at about 2:34 a.m., Jan. 13 on a report of a male subject holding a 2-year-old child away from its mother while trying to extort money from her to buy drugs.

The Mother, Jamie Reed, 21, of 1810 F Kendall Ave., reportedly told officers her boyfriend, Stanley, who resided with her, held her child in their apartment and would not let Reed in until she gave him money to buy drugs. The report said Reed told them Stanley told her if she called the police he would kill the child.

Bell requested backup as he responded to the location and was joined by Lieutenant Jason Hedrick and Shawnee State University police officer Eddie Combs. Brewer said the officers went to 1810 Kendall Ave., and attempted to enter the apartment to check on the welfare of the child, and while he had a pass key, he found the doors had been barricaded from the inside.

“Officers forced entry to the apartment and found the child lying on a mattress under a blanket in an upstairs bedroom,” Operations Captain Lynn Brewer said. “Officers immediately observed multiple injuries on the child and Portsmouth Ambulance was called to the scene to provide medical treatment for the child.”

Officers reportedly found Stanley hiding in a closet in the same bedroom as the child. They said he had buried himself under a pile of clothes trying to hide from officers. Stanley was taken into custody by officers and transported to the Portsmouth Police Department for questioning.

The 2-year-old boy was transported to the Southern Ohio Medical Center emergency room for initial treatment and then taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. The injuries, while severe, were not considered to be life threatening.

The investigation was conducted by Lieutenant Mike Hamilton of the Portsmouth Police Department Detective Division.

