Rio Welcomes New Director of Alumni Relations

The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College are proud to introduce the new Director of Alumni Relations, Delyssa Edwards. Edwards grew up in Apple Grove, Mason County, along the Ohio River. As Director of Alumni Relations, Edwards will work closely with Rio’s alumni to help them stay in touch with the university and other alumni as well as current and future students. She said from a very young age she was drawn to community service, leadership roles, and the spotlight.

“I was never once described as a ‘shy kid’,” Edwards said. “I always found myself in the front of the room and was never afraid to get up in a crowd of people. I look forward to reaching out to and creating friendships with many of Rio’s alumni.”

Edwards attended Point Pleasant High School where she was a member of the National Forensic League, National Honor Society, Speech Team Captain, Drama Club President, and was involved with numerous service organizations. Also while in high school, Edwards was in the dual credit program with Marshall University, and had already completed a semester of college upon her graduation in 2004.

Edwards was the first of her family to attend college, coming to Rio in the fall of 2005. She said she found a home at the University of Rio Grande and immersed herself in the culture, activities, and campus life.

“I was fueled with the opportunities Rio presented and started taking on more leadership roles,” Edwards said. “I became a Student Ambassador, a tutor through the Work Study program at the Jenkins Center for Student Success, and a member of the Dance Team while a student. I had such a great experience here and I’m so glad to be back on campus.”

Edwards graduated from Rio in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. She continued her philanthropy work and served as a substitute teacher in the Mason County Schools. For four years, Edwards owned and operated Crosslight of Hope, Inc. which serves the southern end of Mason County with food, clothing, and other necessities. The program helped serve over 24,000 meal boxes during the course of her employment.

Edwards has served as a member of the Mason County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau since 2007 and is now is vice-chair of the organization. She also is a member of the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, Mason County Special Olympics, and she began the River Cities Assistance Network. She also is highly involved as pageant director for the Mothman Festival and Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta. Edwards said while her love for Mason County is still strong, she felt a need to be back on campus at the University of Rio Grande.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity. I love serving my community, and since the campus became a second community to me, now I get the chance to give back to Rio, Edwards said. “I’m very eager to be working here and hope to make a lasting impact on alumni and future alumni as the Director of Alumni Relations.”

Edwards can be reached about Rio’s alumni relations and reconnecting to the university at 740-245-7431 or dedwards@rio.edu.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Delyssa-Edwards.jpg