Reiki for dogs Sunday

Sunday is “World Animal Reiki Day” and it’s “Bring Your Dog for Reiki” day at Southern Ohio Wellness Center 4342 Gallia, Suite B, New Boston from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Reiki is a Japanese therapy technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing.

Dr. Richard Dustman, Jr., DC, said Reiki treats the whole person including body, emotions, mind and spirit creating many beneficial effects that include relaxation and feelings of peace, security and well-being.

“We’ll have three Reiki practitioners as well as myself, the doctor, here to answer questions and work with people,” Dustman said. “So we might be dealing with people’s nutritional questions and concerns and it’s all about canines, nutritional questions and concerns to Reiki for the dogs.”

He said Reiki is a simple, natural and safe method of spiritual healing and self-improvement that everyone can use. It has been effective in helping virtually every known illness and malady and always creates a beneficial effect. It also works in conjunction with all other medical or therapeutic techniques to relieve side effects and promote recovery.

Loretta Buckley is a Reiki therapist, and will be administering Reiki therapy to dogs on Sunday.

“We’ll be doing complimentary Reiki for donations if people want to give donations for their dog, or if people just want to come for themselves, if they want to learn more about what we do here, the holistic pet care we provide here,” Buckley said.

Dustman said there will be several events going on Sunday.

“It’s all for the K-9 Rescue, a non-profit organization,” Dustman said. “So everything we generate is going to go to the rescue for the dogs that we rescue and take care of, so it’s going to be a very good event.”

Reiki is an energy healing treatment that works holistically; on the whole body, mind and spirit. Not a system of religious beliefs, Reiki is simply a relaxing treatment whereas natural healing vibrations are transmitted through the hands of a Reiki practitioner (acting as a conduit) to the body of the recipient. The purpose of a Reiki treatment is to relieve stress and pain, induce relaxation, release emotional blockages, accelerate natural healing, balance subtle body’s energies and support other medical modalities including traditional therapies.

Dustman said Reiki is also being used by the U.S. Department of Defense for treatment of PTSD.

“PTSD is a pretty serious condition. It changes the life of not just them but their families and the people around them,” Dustman said. “It’s nice to see the results of Reiki, once the individual has had that opportunity.”

Buckley said there will be several things going on throughout the day.

“There will be a small lunch for anybody who stops by,” Buckley said. “Complimentary dog treats for anybody who brings their dog by. They will be all natural and healthy dog treats. People can understand that they are affordable.”

They will also be doing drawings and awarding prizes from area businesses.

“The biggest thing we’re doing is a huge silent auction,” Buckley said. “We have collected all sorts of products and services from all over the area. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be going to the dog rescue.”

Today, Reiki education is offered free of charge in more than 800 American Hospitals as a means to accelerate the healing process and to alleviate pain.

By Frank Lewis flewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

