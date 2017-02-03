Dancing with our Stars taking shape

Officials and volunteers with the Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross are working on plans for the 5th annual Dancing with our stars event on March 25 at the SOMC Friends Center.

The Red Cross is pairing the event with the 100th anniversary of the chapter.

“It will be a dazzling evening of fine food and entertainment as we celebrate a ‘Century of Caring’ and present the “Event of the Century,” Smith said in a released statement.

According to released information, Dancing With Our Stars pairs local community personalities with a semi-professional dancer who will assist the star in the selection of music and choreography. The stars compete for votes in the form of donations to the Red Cross. One dollar equals one vote and the person with the most money raised will be awarded the Dancing With Our Stars Fundraising Mirror Ball trophy.

The 2017 stars include Sean Boldman, owner of American Family Insurance and the Trinity Business Group dancing with Autumn Dowdy. Tarrah Bouts, Owner/Licensed Esthetician of Amelia Gray Skincare + Cosmetics, is dancing with Aaron Payne. The Marketing Program Officer for the Scioto Foundation, Toni Dengel has partnered up with Chad Welch. Dr. Kemmely Hochstetler, a family physician with SOMC and Dr. John Turjoman are dancing together while Kevin Hoops, owner of Impressive Studios and his partner Sarah Martin are also dancing together. Martin Miranda, owner of Sonora Mexican Grill and Vicki Pierron are dancing together. Rachel Perry, senior staff accountant at Dever & Co Inc. and her husband Keenan Perry are dancing together. Bryan Smith, an account executive for Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth and Elizabeth Scott are dancing together and Dr. Jerod Walker, a physician with KDMC Ohio and his wife Stacey Walker, round out this year’s slate of dancers.

For months the dancers and their partners have been practicing their dance moves and scheduling fundraisers, in an effort to to win the Dancing With Our Stars Fundraising Mirror Ball Trophy.

According to Smith, a number of the dancers have upcoming fundraisers including, an On-line auction on March 6th presented by Toni Dengel. Kevin Hoops is hosting a Sweetheart Dance on February 4th at the American Legion, along with a Top Model event on February 4th, plus Kevin is partnering with Bryan Smith to present a DC Comics Event on March 11th at the old Portsmouth gymnasium. Dr. Kemmely Hochstetler is hosting a DIY deSIGN Party on March 11th at Faith Baptist Church in Wheelersburg.

Although tickets for the event are sold out, those wanting to attend the event are being encouraged to call the Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross at 740-354-3293 to be placed on a waiting list.

Smith encouraged those who are not able to attend the event can still support their favorite dancer by voting at the Red Cross site https://www.crowdrise.com/dwosORV2017. Every dollar donated to the Red Cross equals one vote for the dancer of their choice.

The money raised as a result of the event will help the Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross provide vital programs to the community including support disaster prevention, preparation and relief, the life-saving training of first aid, CPR/AED classes, collection and testing of blood and blood products, support to military members serving around the globe, the transportation program and international programs.