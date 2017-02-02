We’ve all heard the phrase, “it takes a village,” for the South Webster community – this rings true.

When Kirby and Kate Claxon announced their plans to adopt, the community quickly rallied around them, offering their support through monetary donations, participation in fundraisers and prayers.

“Our community has been nothing but supportive of our adoption, it’s nice to know that we have a whole village behind us. I think that’s what makes our town great. We always rally around whoever needs help. Whether it’s a tragedy or a victory, the whole town is there to support the cause,” said Kate.

Both Kirby and Kate are graduates of South Webster High School and remain citizens of the town. Both work at South Webster High School, where Kate is employed as an art teacher, Kirby works with special needs students and serves as the assistant soccer coach.

“Kirby and I have been married for five years, we were high school sweethearts so neither of us really remembers life without the other in it,” said Kate. “Since we’ve been married, we have had two little boys. Harper is three and he’s a ball of energy our youngest Brooks will be two in May.”

After witnessing the adoption process through their family members, Kirby and Kate decided that they too, felt called to adopt.

“We had always considered adoption, but after witnessing the adoption of our three nephews we knew that it was for us. We have two nephews adopted from China and one that was adopted domestically,” explained Kate. “We spent a few months praying on where to adopt from. There were so many countries to chose from and of course, there was always the option to adopt domestically. After a lot of prayer and research, we realized that God was leading us to adopt from Haiti. Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere with one of the lowest life expectancies. Although the population is only 10 million, there are approximately 1 million orphaned children. It’s just a tough place to raise children.”

But adoption isn’t cheap and the process takes time. Since announcing their decision, the couple has been hard at work organizing fundraisers to offset the costs and complete the process as quickly as possible.

The two will be hosting a 1920s themed murder mystery dinner on Feb. 25 at South Webster High School, 10529 Main St, South Webster at 6 p.m. Each ticket cost $100 but admits two and includes dinner and entertainment.

Guests will get to chose between one of three entrees, chicken parmesan, chicken alfredo, or vegetarian cheese ravioli. All of the meals are home cooked and served with salad and bread. Towards the end, coffee will be served alongside a selection of Darcee Claxon’s notoriously delicious cupcakes.

“Between courses, guests will get to watch an interactive murder mystery performance in a 1920’s speakeasy called Club 17. The audience will be employed as consulting detectives to help solve the crime. Guests are also encouraged, but not required, to dress in the garb of the era. A prize will be given to the best dressed individual at the show. We will also have a photographer there to take mug shots of the audience as they arrive and other photos throughout the night,” said Kate.

But tickets are selling quick, according to Kate, there are 30 tickets remaining. Tickets can be purchased by calling 740-285-5646, through email kateclaxon@aol.com or via Facebook by contacting Kate Claxon.

“The money that we make from the from the event will give us enough funds to take the first huge step in our adoption, which is completing our home study. Once that is done, we will fill out more paperwork and put together a dossier to be sent to Haiti. At that point, we wait. It could take anywhere from 12 months to three years to be matched with a child,” said Kate. “Once we are matched we will fly to Haiti and spend two weeks getting to know the newest member of our family. Unfortunately at this point we will return home empty handed. This will be the hardest part of our journey. We will wait approximately 12 months for the governments in our two countries to complete the paperwork to make our son or daughter an American citizen. We will then fly back to Haiti for about a week, be given custody of our child and bring him/her home to be a forever Claxon.”

If you cannot attend the murder mystery, but would still like to contribute to the adoption, you can follow their updates and fundraising efforts through their YouCaring page at www.youcaring.com/baby-claxon-663909. The couple plans to host a rummage sale fundraiser in March at the Pinkerman South Webster Community Church, 37 Carmichael Street, South Webster, the date is to be announced and will be posted to the YouCaring page as soon as it is determined.

