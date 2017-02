The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fire at the Super 8 Motel on U.S. 23 north, Portsmouth. According to reports, a room caught fire and the fire department responded and put the fire out. No other details are available. The Daily Times will have complete details Friday.

By Frank Lewis flewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

