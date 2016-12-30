Man found unconscious at scene of crash

LUCASVILLE— The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting they received a call of a crash on Cook Road in Lucasville, on Dec. 29, 2016, at 6:25 a.m. in which a male, Jason B. Wells, 38, of Minford was found unconscious at the scene.

Troopers responded to the scene and found a 2003 Chevrolet truck off the south side of the roadway with severe damage, according to reports. The truck had impacted a tree and the driver’s door had been knocked off in the collision. The driver was trapped behind the steering wheel and was unconscious when Troopers found him. He was identified as Wells.

Jefferson and Valley Townships Fire Department along with Minford Squad responded to the scene. The victim had to be removed from the vehicle by mechanical means and was then transported to the Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was taken by squad from Southern Ohio Medical Center to Grant Medical Center where his condition remains critical. The victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Daily Times will provide more information regarding the crash as it becomes available.