‘Party Under the Tent’ New Years Eve

A New Year’s Grand Celebration, ‘Party Under the Tent’ will convene at the Holiday Inn, 711 Second Street in Portsmouth, on Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Jeff Albrecht, owner of the Holiday Inn, said his hotel will be saturated with excitement, live entertainment from the band, Bad Habits, which sold out when they performed at the Holiday Inn last year.

“We are going to have a big New Year’s Eve Party. It’s going to be crazy,” Albrecht said. “Last year we had Mike Raies, and the band called, ‘Bad Habits,’ played at our party last year and it was a sell-out. They have played in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, they’ve played all over the country, and Bad Habits is a dynamite band.”

Plenty of food and drinks, accompanied by the showing of The Ohio State University football game will make the night complete, according to Albrecht.

“We will have a cocktail service in the room and will have the dining room inside set up for dinner, and of course we will have Ohio State on all of the television sets,” he said. “We have a great big screen in the back that will have the Ohio State game in the big dining room. So we have all bases covered for New Year’s Eve.”

Bad Habits has been performing for 30 years, and are favored by many.

“This is their 30th year reunion, and we really want to make it big. So to have enough room for everyone that wants to come we put up a big tent,” he said. “You can come in under 21 one, if you come with your parents but of course you cannot buy or drink alcoholic beverages and will have a different colored wrist band if you’re under 21, which will keep you from purchasing alcohol.”

The tent will provide a pleasant, heated environment, and will be comfortable for all who attend.

“The tent is heated, and will be carpeted,” he said. “As you can see, there are banquet tables that will be covered, and seating for 350 people, and it is going to be connected to the hotel, so it will be able to accommodate everyone, no matter what the weather produces. We actually lucked out, the weather forecast Saturday is to be high in the high 40’s, low 50’s, but the tent is heated anyway.The state of Ohio has been here, and everyone has been here and inspected it. We have have a permit from the police department, so everything is legitimate.”

In addition to a host of party favors, the Celebration will also include a Count Down at midnight with a champagne toast.

The Holiday Inn, 711 Second Street in Portsmouth, owned by Jeff Albrecht, will host a New Year's Eve Grand Celebration 'Party Under the Tent' Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Mike Raies and the band, 'Bad Habits' will perform at the New Year's Eve Grand Celebration to be held at the Holiday Inn, in Portsmouth on Dec. 31.

Mike Raies and the band, ‘Bad Habits’ will perform at the New Year’s Eve Grand Celebration to be held at the Holiday Inn, in Portsmouth on Dec. 31.

Grand Celebration at Holiday Inn Portsmouth

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

