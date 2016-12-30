Top 10 of 2016

Throughout 2016, the readership of the Portsmouth has grown to a readership of over 13,000. Year-round, The Daily Times strives to provide readers with news and information about all facets of the community. Here are our Top 10 stories of 2016. We look forward to serving you in 2017.

10. Famed Bigfoot Hunter Dies

Remembering Dallas Gilbert — published Nov. 4 written by Ciara Conley.

While the existence of Bigfoot is heavily debated and may never be solved – one thing is certain, Dallas Gilbert dedicated his life to the hunt. Gilbert passed away on Dec. 9, 2016. Gilbert’s story was introduced to the world when he was featured in the documentary, Not Your Typical Bigfoot Movie, which followed the struggle of he and his best friend, Wayne Burton, as they attempted to capture evidence of Bigfoot around Portsmouth. Gilbert’s funeral was held Monday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth.

9. Haunted House

Sciotoville home is the epitome of spooky — published Oct. 31, 2016 written by Portia Williams. Each year, the residents of 912 Harding Avenue in Sciotoville, pull out all the stops for Halloween.For 10 years, husband and wife, Michael and Nora Belveal, owners of the residence, have been constructing the spooky Halloween display by popular demand,spending thousands on decorations and hundreds on candy.

8. Trick-or-Treat for Waylon

Waylon’s Triple Treat — published Dec. 19 written by Ciara Conley.

When 10-year old Waylon Cordle missed Halloween due to a stay in Children’s Hospital, his mother Tara reached out to the Facebook community asking if there were any opportunities for her son to enjoy Halloween this weekend. Tara received hundreds of comments and messages from members of the community offering to stage another Trick-or-Treat for her son. Waylon didn’t receive just one trick-or-treat, but three. His father works for Pepsi and with the help of his co-workers, they were able to offer Waylon a tour and host a trick-or-trunk event in the parking lot. Joseph Pratt, the executive director of Main Street Portsmouth, was moved by Cordle’s post and helped to organize a trick-or-treating event in the Welcome Center parking lot. He was also invited to take part in a special event at Vernon Park in South Webster.

7. Josh Presley pulls through

Presley/Bryant, a perfect match —published July 29, 2016 written by Chris Slone.

She’s my angel —published July 30, 2016 written by Chris Slone.

When Josh Presley was born with multiple disabilities, his mother Robin prayed that he would his life as normally as possible. However, while Robin Presley’s prayers were answered 34 years ago, she’s had a different prayer request over the past six years. She wasn’t concerned with him living a normal life anymore, she was concerned with him staying alive. Josh was born with one kidney and that kidney has deteriorated rapidly since 2010. Josh has an O-blood type, which is common, but is the most difficult to find a donor. Josh spent a year searching for a donor and initially found his cousin Jama Salyers, who happened to be a match. However, a week before the surgery, there was a problem with the final round of blood testing and Salyers was no longer compatible with Josh. But Samantha Bryant emerged. Bryant has dated Robin’s nephew, Scott McKenzie, for the past two years. The couple met when McKenzie was stationed at camp Pendleton in San Diego. The couple decided to move to Kentucky in October to be closer to McKenzie’s side of the family. Shortly after arriving in Kentucky, Bryant was introduced to the rest of the family — including Josh. After the first donor fell through, Bryant heard the news, she immediately stepped up and agreed to be tested. She was a match. On July 7, Bryant donated her kidney to Josh.

6. Youth visits Washington D.C.

Time Out For Me heads to D.C. — published Nov. 10, 2016 written by Portia Williams

On Nov. 8, 2016 the Time Out For Me Youth Development (TOFMYD) of Portsmouth, left Portsmouth Tuesday on a journey to The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture Center in Washington D.C.In just two weeks, the organization raised $6,000 for the trip. The Smithsonian NMAAHC, which opened to the public Sept. 24, 2016, contains 36,000 artifacts related to African American history, and is located on the National Mall in the nation’s Capital.

5. Ethan Pauley sledding accident

Sledding teen killed by truck — published Jan. 5, 2016 written by Frank Lewis.

18 year old Ethan Pauley of Wheelersburg was being towed on a sled being pulled by an ATV southbound on Gallia Pike in Wheelersburg, when it approached the intersection, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Ashton Miller, 23, also of Wheelersburg, eastbound on Center Street. Pauley did not survive the incident.

4. The death of six-year old TJ Caudill

Mother charged in child’s death — published Nov. 15, 2016 written by Portia Williams.

Father/Son go Above and beyond — published on Nov. 24, 2016 written by Frank Lewis.

In November, Margarita L. White, the mother of Tyler Joseph “TJ” Caudill, age six, was been arrested and charged with Caudill’s murder. Caudill’s remains were located in the 1500 block of Mabert Rd., in Portsmouth. The investigation also lead to the arrest of Douglas Lee Hunt, the boyfriend of White. According to Portsmouth Police Department Chief Rob Ware, Caudill had not been seen by paternal family members since June of 2016 amid frequent moves around the tri-state area by the mother, Margarita L. White. Family members believing that White was in the Portsmouth area filed an official missing child report with the PPD on Nov. 6, 2016. White and Hunt were indicted on seven counts including aggravated murder, murder, three counts of endangering children, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse. After news of the case spread, the front porch had become a makeshift memorial and gifts were beginning to build up. Portsmouth Police Officer Michael Queen and his son Tanner worked to clean up the property on Mabert Road where TJ’s body was found.

3. Coleman Commissioners

Community mourns loss of Doug Coleman — published Sept. 2, 2016 written by Wayne Allen.

Cathy Coleman takes oath — published Dec. 29, 2016 written by Wayne Allen.

On Sept. 1, 2016 County Commissioner Doug Coleman passed away. Coleman was ending his first term as Scioto County Commissioner and was gearing up for a re-election campaign this fall. Some of the projects Coleman helped to over see included the Minford Sanitary Sewer System, the Scioto County Splash Park in West Portsmouth and efforts to restore parts of the Scioto County Courthouse. His wife, Caty Coleman was chosen by the Scioto County Republican Party to succeed her later husband.The Scioto County Republican Party also chose to have her name on the November General Election Ballot. After winning the election, Scioto County Commissioner Cathy Coleman was sworn into office by Scioto County Prosecutor Mark Kuhn on Dec. 28, 2016.

2. The unsolved murders of Candi & Mykal Newsome

Two females found dead on Blue Run — published Jan. 5, 2016 written by Frank Lewis

Double homicide investigation continues — published Feb. 19, 2016 written by Frank Lewis

On Jan. 3, 2016 48 year old Candice (Candi) Newsome and her 16 year-old daughter Kristina (Mykal) Newsome were found shot to death in their moblie home located on Blue Run Road in Minford. Since the investigation started, detectives have conducted field interviews with nearly thirty separate individuals of which some have been interviewed on multiple occasions. A total of seventeen video-taped statements and/or interviews have been obtained. According to Sheriff Marty V. Donini, four search warrants have been obtained and executed to gather possible evidence from four separate cellphones and one search warrant has been obtained and executed for possible evidence from one ipad device. In addition, autopsies were conducted on both victims and multiple pieces of evidence were obtained from the residence where the actual homicides occurred and have been submitted to BCI &I for further analysis. The case remains open. Anyone with information concerning the investigation is encouraged to contact detectives from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. The number for Investigations is 740-355-8245.

1. The unsolved Rhoden family murders

Multiple bodies found in Pike County — published April 23, 2016 written by Frank Lewis.

DeWine, Reader update murder case — published May 3, 2016 written by Frank Lewis.

On April 23, 2016 Hannah Gilley, Christopher Rhoden, Sr., Christopher Rhoden, Jr., Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Dana Rhoden, Gary Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden and Kenneth Rhoden were found murdered execution-style in their homes. Over the course of the investigation, more than 100 total items of evidence have been sent to the BCI crime laboratory for DNA, ballistics, latent prints and trace analysis. BCI and Pike County Sheriff investigators have conducted 128 witness interviews and witness contacts as part of the ongoing investigation. Since April 22, more than 450 tips have been received by both BCI and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, all of which are being investigated. The case remains open. Anyone with information on the case should call 1-855-BCI-OHIO or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

For all these stories and more, please visit www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com or ‘Like” us on Facebook, “Portsmouth Daily Times.”