LEDC may purchase land

The community was made aware in August that Dow Chemical intended to shutter its extruded polystyrene (XPS) manufacturing facility by the end of 2016. It was made known on Thursday the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation was in talks to purchase a portion of the facilities.

According to a story published in the Daily Times in August, “Dow Building Solutions (DBS), a business unit with in The Dow Chemical Company, announced its decision to close an extruded polystyrene (XPS) manufacturing facility in Hanging Rock, Ohio,” a Dow Chemical spokeswoman said. “Production will stop at the end of third quarter 2016 and decommissioning of the plant is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2016.”

The spokeswoman said the decision to close the facility aligns with Dow Building Solutions’ growth strategy, inclusive of repositioning its asset grid, and is a step-change approach to better serve customer demand, and adjust to macro demographic shifts.

Jason Kester, executive director of the Southern Ohio Port Authority, said a portion of what the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation is looking at buying is in Scioto County. He said the land is being looked at primarily for redevelopment purposes.

“Acquiring property to have available for organizations to develop is the number one goal,” Kester said. “We hope to get more property down there and this is a step in the right direction.”

Kester said the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation is looking to purchase roughly 65 acres, with a portion of it in Scioto County.

“I do not know what the price tag is, but they were going to buy some buildings and properties in both counties,” Kester said.

He said with the company shutting things down, the interest is in having the land ready for redevelopment.

A representative from the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation declined comment on the potential purchase of the land.

The Southern Ohio Port Authority and the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation have formed a partnership aimed at bringing development to the area between Wheelersburg and Hanging Rock.

Kester said the partnership is beneficial to Scioto and Lawrence Counties because knowledge and expertise can be shared freely and with a common purpose.

For more information about the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation visit, www.ledcorp.org.

For more information about the Southern Ohio Port Authority visit www.sohpa.org.

By Wayne Allen [email protected]

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneallenPDT on Twitter.

