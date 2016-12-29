Scioto Counties fourth commissioner to retire

Typically there’s someone in every office or company that’s known for being a necessary cog to keep the machine of the office or company going. That person in the Scioto County Commissioners Office is Clerk Jane Kitts. She has been in the office for 24 years and will retire at the end of the month.

Kitts is commonly referred to as Scioto Counties fourth commissioner because over her career, she’s been a key person in many decisions critical to the counties success.

One of the many tasks Kitts completes as part of her job, is taking meeting minutes of the commissioner meetings and reading previous minutes at the start of each meeting to be approved by the commissioners.

Earlier this month Kitts attended her last formal commissioner meeting. After the meeting, she sat down with the Daily Times to reflect on her career.

Kitts started in the commissioner’s office, as deputy clerk in December of 1992. She was appointed Clerk in January of 2004 after someone retired from the position.

Kitts said former Scioto County Commissioner Skip Riffe interviewed her for the deputy clerk job and was influential in establishing her career in the commissioners office.

During her time in the commissioner’s office, Kitts has worked for ten commissioners and eight different board members.

“I’ve seen a lot over the years. It’s been a wonderful job, the commissioners have been good to work for,” Kitts said. “One thing I’ve liked about every commissioner was, family was first.”

She said having a small staff in the office has allowed them to become family.

“You do become family. They (commissioners and staff) care about their employees and their families. They’ve shared in the birth of my grandchildren (and many other life events),” Kitts said.

When asked what she will miss the most about the job she said, “the people.”

“I’ve met a lot of people, office holders have been great, a lot of co-workers and people throughout the courthouse.”

She did acknowledge there have been some ups and downs over the span of her career. One thing that sticks out is when the county was placed in fiscal emergency status by the Auditor of state.

“Fiscal emergency was very difficult. We (Scioto County) were in fiscal emergency for five years, the first three years were awful,” Kitts said. “(Former Scioto County Commissioner) Tom (Reiser) and I spent a lot of hours working on fiscal emergency. There were a lot of reports we had to keep track of, including everything that was spent and we worked very close with the state and county auditors offices. Everyone worked well together.”

Other times that stick out to Kitts include the death of former Scioto County Commissioner Doug Coleman and the adjustments she made with the retirement of Riffe. She said an adjustment had to be made once Riffe left office and retired.

She said one of the greatest moments during her career was when the county came out of fiscal emergency.

At the end of her last commissioners meeting, current commissioners Mike Crabtree, Bryan Davis and Cathy Coleman expressed their appreciation for Kitts and her impact on the office.

Once she enters retirement, Kitts plans to spend more time with her kids and four grandchildren. Other retirement plans include some travel and improvements around her home.

Kitts said it will be hard to walk out of the courthouse for the last time as a county employee, but she’s ready for a new chapter in her life with retirement and will cherish the memories of her career.

For more information about the office of Scioto County Commissioners visit sciotocountydirectory.net/scodc/commissioners.html

Jane Kitts was recently recognized at a Scioto County Employee Luncheon for her pending retirement. Pictured are Scioto County Commissioners Bryan Davis, Mike Crabtree, Kitts, Scioto County Commissioner Cathy Coleman and former Scioto County Commissioner Skip Riffe. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_15590_n.jpg Jane Kitts was recently recognized at a Scioto County Employee Luncheon for her pending retirement. Pictured are Scioto County Commissioners Bryan Davis, Mike Crabtree, Kitts, Scioto County Commissioner Cathy Coleman and former Scioto County Commissioner Skip Riffe.

Longtime county employee to retire after 24 years

By Wayne Allen [email protected]

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneAllenPDT on Twitter.

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneAllenPDT on Twitter.