Suter to speak at Camera Club meeting

RUSSELL, Ky. — The Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) Camera Club will host its next meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. with featured speaker, Thomas Suter. The meeting will be held at the Bellefonte Centre, 1000 Ashland Drive on the OLBH campus in Russell.

The speaker for the meeting will be visual artist Thomas Suter. Suter is the senior lecturer of art and campus program liaison at Ohio University Southern Campus in Ironton. Known for incorporating technology in the visual arts, Suter has 33 years of experience with his artwork exhibited around the world, according to OLBH.

Kevin Compton, communications and advocacy specialist at OLBH, said the OLBH Camera Club has continued to attract interest by many.

“The OLBH Camera Club debuted last January, so our meeting on the third marks one year of what has grown to be a very popular endeavor for area camera enthusiasts,” Compton said.

The OLBH Camera Club meets the first Tuesday of each month. The club is free, open to all and is designed for photography buffs who wish to pick up tips, offer their own expertise and to provide constructive critique of others’ work.

To register, call the OLBH CareLine at 606-833-CARE (2273) or email [email protected] For more information concerning the Bon Secours Kentucky Health System, visit BonSecours.com.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

