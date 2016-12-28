Coleman takes oath

Surrounded by family and friends in the lobby of the Scioto County Courthouse. Scioto County Commissioner Cathy Coleman was sworn into office by Scioto County Prosecutor Mark Kuhn.

This is the second oath of office Coleman has taken in a matter of months. Coleman was chosen by the Scioto County Republican Party to succeed her late husband after he passed away. The Scioto County Republican Party also chose to have her name on the November General Election Ballot.

In the election, Coleman defeated former Portsmouth Mayor David Malone and Wednesday, she was sworn into her term as commissioner.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be standing here today,” Coleman said in addressing those in attendance. “I would not be here without the support of family and friends, who helped me prepare and do all the hard work. They made it easy for me to be here today.”

Coleman said she considered it an honor to work along side fellow Scioto County Commissioners Mike Crabtree and Bryan Davis.

“Doug, Mike and Bryan were a great team and I know they will be instrumental in my success moving forward with them,” Coleman said.

Since being appointed and elected, Coleman said she wants to continue the work of her late husband.

When asked if she’s felt the presence of her late husband as she continues her journey as Scioto County Commissioner, Coleman said, “I feel like he has been with me every step of the way. There are times when I doubt myself and I get nervous, and then it’s like his presence is there with me and my office.”

When she was chosen to take her late husband’s place as commissioner she inherited his office, his desk and his chair.

“Being a commissioner was so important to him and so he did discuss some things with me. I was made aware of his goals and we are working in that direction,” Coleman said. “I feel his presence every day and the good Lord has sustained me through all of this. Without my faith and my God I could not go another day.”

She said expressed her excitement moving forward as a Scioto County Commissioner.

“I’m looking forward to the next four years, we’ve got so much to look forward to,” Coleman said.

Coleman said she’s also looking forward to the projects she can help to achieve as commissioner.

“This day is for Scioto County and for all of us,” Coleman said.

On Wednesday afternoon Cathy Coleman took the oath of office, for her first term as a Scioto County Commissioner. Being surrounded by family and friends the oath was administered by http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_4371.jpg On Wednesday afternoon Cathy Coleman took the oath of office, for her first term as a Scioto County Commissioner. Being surrounded by family and friends the oath was administered by

By Wayne Allen [email protected]

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneAllenPDT on Twitter

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneAllenPDT on Twitter