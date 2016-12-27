Cadogan receives DLAMC Image Award

While Maureen Cadogan attended the Doris L. Allen Minority Caucus (DLAMC) 42nd Annual Dinner held in Worthington, Ohio, to hear her son, Gerald Cadogan speak, to her surprise, she also received the 2016 DLAMC Image Award for Outstanding Community Service.

Hosted by the Ohio Education Association, the DLAMC 42nd Annual Dinner was held at the Double Tree Hotel in Worthington, Ohio on Dec. 2. Maureen Cadogan is currently employed as the executive director of the Scioto County Homeless Shelter in Portsmouth. For more than 22 years, Cadogan has served the homeless population with emergency shelter, and resources to redirect their lives.

Among her other areas of community service are, past executive director of the 14Th Street Community Center, where she still volunteers time, and has served on the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Committee for more than 20 years.

Lorna Ferguson, of Portsmouth, it was Cadogan’s tremendous amount of community service that compelled her, and navigated her decision to submit Cadogan’s name as a possible recipient for the DLAMC Image Award.

“I nominated Maureen for the Doris L. Allen Minority Caucus Image Award, and it was a total surprise, she had no idea,” Ferguson said. “Since I have been back here in the community, and seeing of the things that she does for the community, such as her work for the Shelter, and her service to the 14th Street Community Center, I thought that it would be nice to honor her, and give her that award.”

Ferguson said the State Committee which selects the DLAMC Image Award would later concur with her Cadogan’s extensive history of community service.

“So, the people that were on the state committee, they also agreed with me,” Ferguson said. “You know, she doesn’t have to do the things that she does. When I tried to get some information from her for her bio, I just told her that there was something coming up and I wanted to get her name out, there but I didn’t tell her what it was all about, and she said, “No problem. I just told her and her husband to come and here their son Gerald who was the guest speaker for the dinner. We had programs, but we had to keep the program away from her. Gerald was a great choice to be the speaker being a former NFL player, and then to go into education was able to talk about the Portsmouth City School system. It was a very nice occasion on all levels.”

Cadogan said she had no idea that she was going to be recognized, and that it was a very humbling experience.

“I was really, really surprised,” Cadogan said. “Gerald was the speaker, so I just thought I was going to hear him. I was just enjoying the fellowship, and the good food and then Lorna takes the stage and calls my name. It was so humbling, and I was so honored. It was beautiful program, and I am so grateful to have been a part of that. It was a pleasant surprise. I am so honored.”

Maureen Cadogan, executive director of the Scioto County Homeless Shelter, was awarded the Doris L. Allen Minority Caucus Image Award on Dec. 2, 2016, in Worthington, Ohio. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Award.jpg Maureen Cadogan, executive director of the Scioto County Homeless Shelter, was awarded the Doris L. Allen Minority Caucus Image Award on Dec. 2, 2016, in Worthington, Ohio. Left to right: Maureen Cadogan, executive director of the Scioto County Homeless Shelter and recipient of the Doris L. Allen Minority Caucus Image Award, and Lorna Ferguson, member of the Ohio Education Association who nominated Cadogan. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CadoganFerguson.jpg Left to right: Maureen Cadogan, executive director of the Scioto County Homeless Shelter and recipient of the Doris L. Allen Minority Caucus Image Award, and Lorna Ferguson, member of the Ohio Education Association who nominated Cadogan. Gerald Cadogan, former NFL player, and teacher in the Portsmouth City Schools District, was the guest speaker for the Doris L. Allen Minority Caucus 42nd Annual Dinner held in Worthington, Ohio on Dec. 2, 2016. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Gerald.jpg Gerald Cadogan, former NFL player, and teacher in the Portsmouth City Schools District, was the guest speaker for the Doris L. Allen Minority Caucus 42nd Annual Dinner held in Worthington, Ohio on Dec. 2, 2016.

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

