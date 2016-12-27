Firm Fitness to host open house

RUSSELL, Ky. — If one of your New Year’s resolutions involves getting in shape, then attending Firm Fitness, the community fitness facility at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) free open house on New Year’s Day from 1 to 6 p.m. at its OLBH campus location.

The free open house will be held at Firm Fitness at Bellefonte Pavilion, and includes usage of all the facility’s equipment as well as free exercise classes scheduled that day.

Ryan Arnett, manager of Firm Fitness at Bellefonte Pavilion, said their objective is to allow those who possess fitness goals for the New Year to experience what Firm Fitness has to offer first hand.

“Many people look at New Year’s as a starting point for their fitness,” Arnett said. “We wanted to provide an opportunity for people who may be considering some changes to try us for free and see how we can help them reach their goals for 2017.”

Kevin Compton, OLBH Communications and Advocacy Specialist, said the open house is ideal for “turning over a new leaf.”

“The months of November and December are often the toughest when it comes to fitness,” Compton said. “Everyone is busy and food is usually in over-abundance. This special free day at Firm Fitness is a great opportunity to turn over a new leaf and start 2017 off on the right foot.”

The open house at Firm Fitness at Bellefonte Pavilion is from 1 to 6 p.m. (which are normal Sunday business hours).

The schedule of free classes for New Year’s Day consists of the following:

Cardio Mashup – 2 p.m. – A mix of cardio favorites packed into a one hour class, including Zumba, cardio toning, kickboxing and R.I.P.P.E.D.

R.I.P.P.E.D.- 3 p.m. A total body workout that combines resistance, intervals, power, plyometrics, endurance, and diet.

Zumba – 4 p.m. – A high energy dance class that brings fun and fitness together.

Other amenities which Firm Fitness offers, is a wide variety of cardiovascular and weight-lifting equipment, two racquetball courts, a half basketball court and male and female sauna and steam rooms. Firm Fitness at Bellefonte Pavilion offers personal training services with both male and female trainers available, according to Compton.

For more information concerning Firm Fitness at Bellefonte Pavilion and Firm Fitness in Wheelersburg visit BonSecours.com or connect via social media at facebook.com/firmfitnessatbellefontepavilion.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

