‘Save our Shelter’ campaign kicks off

Board members, volunteers and employees of Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets have been reevaluating the way the lights stay on, concluding that they need to ensure continuity of support to serve the community at the same rate and services.

After continuous struggles dealing with low funding and basic survival funds, the organization reached a realization that monthly support needs to be a factor in sustainability.

In 2016, the ‘Save our Shelter Campaign,’ was created. The organization decided to continue this fundraiser into 2017.

They will be selling 1,000 tickets for $20 each per month. Buyers must commit to pay $20 each month, preferably by signing up on their website for recurring donations using major credit card or PayPal or by paying 6-12 months in full.

Each ticket has a 3-digit number, beginning with 000 thru 999, and that ticket number will be your number for the entire year.

“We have a calendar of prizes posted on our website for each month,” Linda Cottle, board member of Sierra’s Haven explained. “Beginning Jan. 1, and continuing all 365 days of 2017, winners will be determined each day by the Ohio Lottery Mid-Day Pick 3. Daily prizes range from $100 to $2,500 each month. Once all the tickets are sold, this fundraiser will raise $10,000 monthly for Sierra’s Haven and we will give away $10,000 each month to lucky participants.”

All funds raised will go to sustain the organization, so that they can continue to serve animals in need. Some of the circumstances can be severe and cost the facility a bit of money.

According to their numbers, it costs Sierra’s Haven over $25,000 a month to operate. Over the past few years, the shelter has seen a decline in grant and other funding opportunities.

Last year Dr. Gail Counts told the Daily Times, “We have very few volunteers at the shelter, causing us to have to hire more employees. We still only have 9, and we need, but cannot afford, to hire more. Besides payroll, we have rising utilities, veterinary and surgical supplies, dog and cat food, cleaning supplies, sanitation, water bills and propane. We spay and neuter every pet before it gets adopted to help with our goal of curbing the over population of stray pets in our community. Veterinarians volunteer their services, but Sierra’s also vaccinates, provides flea and tick prevention, tests for and administers heart-worm prevention to dogs, tests for feline leukemia in cats, treats illnesses and provides food and shelter to over 140 cats and 80 to 100 dogs daily. These costs can be staggering.”

Through their efforts, over 10,000 dogs and cats have been adopted over the last 10 years. In 2016 alone, the shelter has seen over 800 dogs adopted and over 400 cats have found new homes.

If you cannot contribute financially, the organization is always in need of volunteers.

Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets is at 80 Easter Drive, Portsmouth. Someone can be reached by phone at 740-353-5100. They operate 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The monthly tickets are available on their website at www.sierrashaven.org, or by visiting Sierra’s Haven or Shawnee Animal Clinic. To learn more, you can also visit their Facebook page by searching “Sierra’s Haven For New And Used Pets.”

The shelter expresses the need for this programs continuity, stating that it is instrumental in maintaining their facility and operating services.

Sierra's Haven, 80 Easter Drive, Portsmouth

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.

