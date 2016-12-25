60 jobs coming to area

A local businessman is opening a new business in Portsmouth that’s anticipated to bring 30 jobs to the area. The same businessman is expanding his business into Waverly, creating an additional 30 jobs.

This spring, Ed Newsome and his son Kyle will be opening Rapid Fired Pizza at 828 11th Street in Portsmouth. The building is located next to CVS and was once home to Rax and Fazoli’s.

According to released information about Rapid Fired Pizza,”Our Amazingly Good, Amazingly Fast® pizza is made to order in front of your eyes and cooked in just 180 seconds. Guests can try one of our craft pizzas or choose from over 35 fresh toppings and a dozen different sauces to create their own masterpiece.”

When asked what the inspiration was to bring Rapid Fired Pizza to the Area, Newsome said ”I really want to see our area do well and to grow. I believe there are many positive things happening and wanted to contribute.”

Newsome said when he was exploring the possibility of bringing Rapid Fired Pizza to the area, some encouraged him to open one in a bigger city than Portsmouth to see how it would go.

Newsome said that was not what he and his son wanted to do, they knew they wanted to bring it to Portsmouth.

Because the business concept is new, Newsome said there will have to be some training on how it works.

“Our biggest challenge with Rapid Fired Pizza will be to educate our guests, this isn’t a typical pizza joint,” Newsome said.

“The concept is just like Subway or Hot Head Burritos, build your own and work yourself down the line. After the pizza is built, the baking time is 180 seconds. And all pies are $7.50, no matter what you get,” Newsome said.

He said in total there will be 35 people hired to work at Rapid Fired Pizza and he’s currently hiring management staff and will hire additional people closer to the targeted spring opening.

Newsome said the success of Hot Head Burritos in Portsmouth has played a part in his interest to bring more businesses to Portsmouth.

“The Hot Head Burritos success has given us confidence that the folks in the community will support a new business and a new concept,” Newsome said.

This success has also played a part in Newsome opening a Rapid Fired Pizza location in Waverly.

Newsome said all of the paperwork has been completed to open a Rapid Fired Pizza location 10954 U.S. 23, the shopping center across from Walmart in Waverly.

A February opening date is targeted for the Waverly Rapid Fired Pizza and roughly 30 people will be hired to work at the location.

Newsome said he and his son are excited to see what the area thinks of Rapid Fired Pizza.

The location will feature 85 seats, a number of 50 inch TV’s, craft domestic beers along with many other items. Once a pizza is chosen the customer can choose from dozens of sauces to put a personal touch on their meal.

For more information about Rapid Fired Pizza visit, rapidFireddpizza.com. Those seeking possible job opportunities are asked to visit rapidFireddpizza.com.

Rapid Fired Pizza Logo http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RapidFiredPizza-Logo-Web.jpg Rapid Fired Pizza Logo

By Wayne Allen [email protected]

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneAllenPDT on Twitter

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneAllenPDT on Twitter