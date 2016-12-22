County signs in the holiday

On Thursday afternoon, employees of the Scioto County Courthouse and members of the community gathered around the Christmas Tree in the lobby to sing Christmas songs, visit with Santa and fellowship.

Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis said it used to be a tradition at the courthouse to have a Christmas celebration in the lobby.

“Judge (Retired Scioto County Court of Common Pleas Probate and Juvenile Division James) Kirsch did this for years,” Davis said. “I was told he did that for years and then he got sick and was not able to do it for several years and it just went to the wayside.”

Davis said as he came into office he heard stories about the courthouse holiday event and was disappointed, it was no more.

“When I was told about it, I said, ‘we’ll fix that right now,’” Davis said.

At that point, Davis was convinced the tradition needed to come back to the courthouse. The tradition was brought back to the courthouse last year and continued this year.

Davis said once the idea of bringing the tradition back started to spread, everything fell into place. He said it was discovered songbooks had been made for the event several years ago.

Davis said he got a hold of Nathan Davis, the music teacher at South Webster to play music during the event. It turns out, Nathan Davis took music from the lady that played for the event for several years. Bryan Davis could not recall her name, but knew she played an important part.

The children attending the event also enjoyed a visit from Santa.

Bryan Davis said the event allows the courthouse staff to come together before a number of people leave for vacation at the end of the year.

“A lot of people take the last week of the year off for vacation. I was told this (Thursday) was it, if you wanted to get people together,” Bryan Davis said.

The commissioners provided refreshments to all in attendance.

“All the people in the courthouse don’t always get to see each other throughout the year. This gives everybody an opportunity to bring their families in and let the kids visit with Santa,” Davis said.

