Radar wins again

Radar has done it again. For the fourth year in a row, a dog that may not look so special to you, but is really special once you get to know him, has come away with top honors in the Clark Griswold Christmas Contest.

The contest was named after Clark Griswold of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation fame. He was actually brave enough to drive cross country to show his children things they couldn’t live without seeing.

“Hey, hey, easy kids. Everybody in the car. Boat leaves in two minutes… or perhaps you don’t want to see the second largest ball of twine on the face of the earth, which is only four short hours away?” Clark Griswold said.

So how did Radar bring home top honors again?

“You had to submit a Christmas picture; then you had to get your friends to like the picture and the top three charities won $400,” Mary Blackburn said. “Then the realtors chose one of the top three entries and they received an additional $300. They chose Sierras Haven so Sierras Haven won $700.”

Blackburn said anyone can go on sierras haven Facebook page or sierras haven.org and see what animals they have available for adoption. She said they are spayed or neutered and had their vaccines and rabies shot and are microchipped.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

