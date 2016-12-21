LeBrun takes oath

On Wednesday afternoon, Scioto County Engineer-elect Darren LeBrun was sworn into office by Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Matt McFarland in the lobby of the Scioto County Courthouse.

After taking the oath, surrounded by his family, LeBrun addressed those in attendance.

“It’s an honor to be Scioto County Engineer-elect. I look forward to working with all of the officeholders and their staff. It’s truly an honor to be here today,” LeBrun said. “We enjoyed the campaign because we got to experience the unique county we live in. If you want to see what a diverse and unique place we live in, run for countywide office, it will open your eyes.”

He went on to thank the voters of Scioto County for putting their confidence in him with their vote.

To become Scioto County Engineer-elect, LeBrun defeated incumbent Craig Opperman.

LeBrun had previously served as Scioto County Engineer and was an engineering instructor at the Scioto County Career Technical Center prior to taking the oath of office.

As an instructor, LeBrun worked at both Valley and West high schools as part of Scioto County Career Technical Center’s satellite school engineering program.

LeBurn said goodbye to his students this week as he prepares to take elected office.

“I’ve had a rough week, this week. I’ve got some kids I’ve grown very close to and I’ve had a few hundred kids I’ve grown close to as an engineering instructor,” LeBrun said. “It’s (teaching) not something I wanted to leave, but I wanted to serve my county. I felt there was a need and voters agreed, I’m so thankful for the opportunity,” LeBrun said.

In an interview, prior to the election, LeBrun said if elected his office would focus on economic development.

“I will direct my staff to be development friendly with an attitude to get things done. The only way to reverse the effect of the mill shutdown is for local officials to work smart and work together in order to create a business friendly environment. We will do this by treating our local developers with fairness, create a long term infrastructure installation plan that includes economic development as a major component, and support local economic development agencies with technical advice,” LeBrun said.

According to biographical information provided by LeBrun, he will be bringing over 20 years of experience to the job including serving as a city engineer, county sanitary engineer and engineer management for a private consulting firm. The experiences have allowed him to work on a variety of projects including the design of roads and bridges to sanitary sewer systems.

LeBrun said he is looking forward to taking office on Jan. 2nd, to begin working with this staff on January 3.

He went on to address some of the issues facing the office of Scioto County Engineer.

“Our county is facing some changes. We have the (Southern Ohio) veterans (Memorial) highway that’s going to change things in Minford and we need to make sure we take advantage of that,” Lebrun said. “We want to make Scioto County better. When we take office, we’re going to do what’s best for the county.”

