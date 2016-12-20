‘Liking’ a good cause – Century 21 donates $1,500 to local non-profits

With the help of Facebook fans, Century 21 Empire Realty donated $1,500 to three local non-profit organizations on Dec. 20.

The real-estate company opened their “Clark Griswold,” decorating contest on Nov. 25., encouraging members of the community to send in their Christmas decoration displays to win $400 for their charity of choice.

The photos and videos of the homes were then posted to the Century 21 Empire Realty Facebook page. The three photos with most ‘likes,’ received a donation of $400. To see the winning submission photos and videos, you can search “Century 21 Empire Realty, S.E.” on Facebook.

The winners include, Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets, The Autism Project of Southern Ohio, and Scioto County Children Services.

Sierra’s Haven also received the “Agents Choice award,” winning another $300 for a total of $700.

Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets, located at 80 Easter Drive in Portsmouth helps to serve abandoned and surrendered pets, taking care of their medical needs and adopting them into loving homes. Their submission post earned them 346 ‘likes’ in the contest.

“I don’t know that we have anything specific that this money will be going towards, that would be up to Dr. Gail Counts, she’s our director. Obviously we have a lot of needs medically, we always have bills to pay and food to purchase, so it will definitely be put to good use,” said Sierra’s Haven representative, Terry Craft. “We’re here to serve the community so to have the response that we got felt really good.”

To learn more about Sierra’s Haven, please call 740-353-5100. They operate 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can also go online to www.sierrashaven.org.

The Autism Project of Southern Ohio works to provide information and resources for those on the Autism spectrum and their families. They also work to raise awareness about Autism and provide resources to classrooms and other programs that support Autistic children. The submission post for the contest received 216 ‘likes’ on the Century 21 contest page.

According to Mike Bell, the president of the Autism Project of Southern Ohio, a portion of the donation will be used for their scholarship program.

“This past year, we gave out seven scholarships and I’d like to see that go a little further this year,” said Bell. “To receive our scholarship, number one, you have to be a member of the Autism Project of Southern Ohio. Number two, you must be a person on the spectrum or a sibling of someone on the spectrum and they must be 24 years of age or under.”

To join the Autism Project of Southern Ohio, you can contact their Facebook page by searching, “Autism Project of Southern Ohio,” or by emailing [email protected] You can also go online to www.autismproject.info for more information.

Scioto County Children Services Supervisor of Intake and Investigations, Kelli Burgess said that the funds will be distributed to the children in their custody to provide for their needs. The submission post for the contest received 200 ‘likes.’

“We currently have around 180 children in our care,” said Burgess. “This will go towards whatever they need, whether that would be school supplies, clothing or shoes.”

Burgess said that the organization could always benefit from the financial support of the community to provide for the children. She also identified the need for baby items, specifically diapers of all sizes and wipes.

To make a monetary donation or to drop off items, please contact Children’s Services at 740-456-4164, you can also search “Scioto County Children Services,” on Facebook.

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook, "Ciara Conley – Daily Times," and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.

