Salvation Army urges to dig a little deeper

The Salvation Army is asking for a few more dollars as the big day approaches. Lieutenant Jeremiah Eisley of the local Salvation Army headquarters is asking you to add just a few more dollars to that kettle when you pass by.

“It looks like we’re going to surpass what we made last year, but we’re still about $20,000 more dollars to get to our $80,000 goal,” Eisley said. “If everybody who walks by the kettle drops a $5 bill in, we should be able to make the goal.”

Eisley said the little extra push by area residents can put them over.

“I know it can be done. I’ve seen it done, and I know people in Portsmouth are generous,” Eisley said. “I just want to put that number in people’s heads that if between today (Tuesday) and Saturday, we can raise $20,000 then we’ll meet our goal for the year.”

Eisley said the money that comes in from the red kettles is needed year-round as a part of the operating budget of the Salvation Army.

“We can continue to have our five-day-a-week meal program, monthly grocery assistance, clothing vouchers assistance, children’s scouting and troop programs, summer camps, emergency disaster services, and everything in between,” Eisley said. “We raise money for that during Christmas time. So if everybody could bear in mind those services that we offer the community, and as people pass by the Christmas kettles at our Kroger locations, Walmart and Deemer’s, be a little extra generous. Everybody is already so generous, maybe they could drop a $5 bill in instead of a $1 bill.”

According to the Salvation Army homepage, the Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission’s to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.

Paula Currence (left) and David Hoover, man the Salvation Army red kettles at the Kroger store in Portsmouth http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SalvationArmy-1.jpg Paula Currence (left) and David Hoover, man the Salvation Army red kettles at the Kroger store in Portsmouth

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

