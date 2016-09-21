HHW set for weekend

The Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District is preparing to host its semi-annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) event this weekend. The event is offered free of charge and affords residents an opportunity to properly dispose of household hazardous waste.

”We’ve already received numerous phone calls on our upcoming HHW,” said Dan Palmer, director of the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Dow Chemicals and Americas Styrenics, 925 County Road 1-A, Ironton.

Palmer said the district will have to find another place to have the next HHW because the Dow Chemical Plant is shutting down by the end of the year.

“We don’t know what will happen after this year (on the future locations of HHWs). They (Dow Chemical) have been very good to the district,” Palmer said.

According to promotional material for the event, every household generates hazardous waste such as chemicals, cleaners, pesticides, solvents. Individual amounts may not seem large but collectively these amounts are significant. Recycling and disposing of these wastes are a problem for many and that is why the Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management District is affording you (Scioto and Lawrence County Residents) the opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste through HHW.

Palmer said document shredding is being made available at the HHW, for the first time.

“I’ve told everyone that’s called, ‘you better come early,’ because were anticipating a crowd,” Palmer said.

Acceptable items for the HHW include, scrap tires (Passenger, off the rim, limit of 10 per person), lead-acid batteries, motor oil, brake fluid, antifreeze, paint, thinners, stains, cleaners, pesticides, herbicides, pool chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, computers and document shredding.

Palmer said its important for the residents of Scioto and Lawrence Counties to take advantage of this event because improper disposal of these items could pose a threat to other people, environment or both.

Not acceptable items include explosives ammunition, needles/syringes, yard waste, heating oil tanks, fuel tanks, appliances and televisions.

For more information about the House Hold Hazardous Waste event call the Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District at 740-532-1231.

By Wayne Allen [email protected]

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneAllenPDT on Twitter

Wayne Allen can be reached at 740-353-3101 ext. 1933 or @WayneAllenPDT on Twitter