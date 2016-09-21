Johnson hosts conference at SSU

State Representative Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) will host the 2016 Economic & Workforce Development Conference, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Sodexo Ballroom in the Morris University Center on the campus of Shawnee State University.

“This will be the fourth district wide economic development that I have had the honor of hosting,” Johnson said. “The first was at Ohio University Southern in Ironton, with the remaining balance at Shawnee State University.”

Johnson said the keynote speaker for the event will be Steve Moore, CEO Wastren Advantage.

“The level of participation in the past was tremendous, and we are looking forward to another great session this year,” Johnson said. “Each of these summits has brought together people from across the region and from many states and has facilitated communication and collaboration among the people and organizations working to move us in a more prosperous direction.”

Johnson said anyone wanting to attend the conference can RSVP to [email protected]

“The solutions we are looking for will not come as a single, silver bullet answer, but will instead come to fruition over time as we all continue to work together and become a more cohesive team. For me, that increased level of collaboration has been, perhaps, the most rewarding thing to see,” Johnson said. “The cooperation that I have received form SSU has been exceptional. We are blessed to have this higher education facility at the heart of our 90th Ohio House district, and Shawnee State will continue to be a significant contributor to our efforts. I truly appreciate their work in the region.”

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

