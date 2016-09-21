Farm festival returns

The 46th Bob Evans Farm Festival is taking place Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, October 16, at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio. Nearly 30,000 visitors from 20 states are expected to attend the Festival to celebrate the beloved three-day event.

“We take great pride in putting on a quality, family event that stays true to our values and rich agricultural history,” said Clark Walker, farm manager of Bob Evans Farm. “Our company, as well as the community and the artisans all come together to encourage visitors to slow down, turn back the clock and experience the beauty and wonder that can be found on the Farm.”

All-Day Food and Fun at the Farm

Visitors can enjoy bean soup, cornbread, apple dumplings, apple cider and other Farm Festival fare. Additionally, there will be more than 100 artisans showcasing their work for purchase and opportunities to participate in a number of fun contests, including the kiddie tractor pull, cow chip toss, sack race and a pie eating contest. Registration for contests begins at 9 a.m., with the contests beginning at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day.

The Bob Evans Farm Festival features exciting entertainment and unique demonstrations the entire family will enjoy. Highlights include: clogging shows by Taps in Motion, Circle C Racing Pigs, a Great Lakes Timber Show, chainsaw carving by the Stihl Chainsaw Pro Carving Team, as well as sheep shearing, horseshoe pitching, cow milking, Border Collie and horseshoeing demonstrations.

Variety of Music Acts, Including Saturday Night Headliner Craig Morgan

A variety of regional and nationally-known musical acts will also perform for visitors during the Festival on the Homestead Stage. Award-winning TV host and county star, Craig Morgan will headline the musical entertainment this year with a performance on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. at the Windmill Stage. The Rarely Herd will open for Morgan at 6:30 p.m. A fireworks show will follow Morgan’s performance at 9:30 p.m.

Concert attendees will need to purchase a ticket to the concert, in addition to a Farm Festival ticket. Tickets can be purchased online at http://becs-craig-morgan.eventbrite.com/.

Bob Evans Salutes Our Troops with New Purple Barn

This year, the Farm Festival is introducing a new attraction, the Purple Barn, representing the company’s support of the United States Armed Forces. The Purple Barn is painted purple and also displays a mural on one side representing all of the military branches. Guests are encouraged to visit the newly painted barn and learn more about how Bob Evans is going Purple.

“We’ve never changed the color of the barn before, so this is truly a bold move for a good cause,” said Saed Mohseni, CEO of Bob Evans. “Purple is the color that represents all who serve, regardless of their military branch. We want to pay tribute to all of the military men and women who sacrifice so much for our country.”

Company Founder Bob Evans was a veteran, having served in the US Army during World War II. He was inducted into the Army in January 1945. In 2010, Bob Evans was inducted posthumously into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Farm Festival Provides for Local Economy

The Farm Festival is also a fundraiser for many non-profit organizations in nearby communities. Bob Evans enlists organizations to work at the Festival in exchange for donations to their causes. This year, 34 groups from Gallia County will volunteer their time at the Festival, and Bob Evans will donate more than $30,000 in exchange to benefit projects that positively impact the community.

The economic benefit to the county is also significant. Bob Evans hires Gallia County residents to work at the Festival, and local businesses such as restaurants and hotels also benefit. It is anticipated for 2016, that the Festival will result in 400 room reservations.

Farm Festival admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-18. Children five years old and under are free.

For more information and for a full entertainment schedule, visit www.bobevans.com/aboutus/the-farm/farmfestival/.