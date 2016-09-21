Greenup Old Fashion Days to convene Sept. 29-Oct.1

GREENUP, Ky. — The 51st Greenup Old Fashion Days (GOFD), which undoubtedly is a staple in the Greenup community, is set to kick off Thursday, Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Mattie Coldiron, chairperson of GOFD, attributes the longevity of GOFD to how the community enjoys taking part and attending the event.

“We are looking forward to it this year. It will be the 29th through October 1st. We have been doing a lot of preparation. It is always a lot of work, but it is something that we really enjoy hosting in the community which is probably why it has been going on for so long,” Coldiron said.

Tom Melvin, coordinator of the Gospel Music Night of GOFD, said the headliners for Gospel Music Night will be Farm Hands Blue Grass Gospel Quartet, of Nashville, Tennessee.

“On September 29th, beginning at six o’clock would be the Hand in Hand Puppet Ministry, which is for the children, so that they will be included,” Melvin said. “Then at 6:30 will be group called, ‘Hold Fast,’ which is sort of a contemporary group, and then then of course at seven o’clock we are going to have a group from Nashville, Tennessee, they are the Farm Hands Blue Grass Gospel Quartet. They have won many awards for Gospel Blue Grass Entertainers of the Year. We are just excited about it.”

Melvin said he is anticipating great turn out for the 2016 Gospel Music Night of GOFD.

“This year I think the turn out is going to be really good, because we’ve publicized it more,” Melvin said. “This is the first time that I have handled this, but I have sent letters to all of the local churches, and flyers, and have ran into a lot of folks that have told me that they are going to be there. So we are looking forward to having a good crowd.”

Greenup Old Fashion Days schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 29

Greenup Lions Club Pancake Breakfast 7 a.m. Greenup Lions Club Annual Kick off Pancake Breakfast.

Greenup Old Fashion Days Opening Ceremonies, 9 a.m.

Wurtland Middle School Choir, 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Greenup County High School Choir (GCHS), 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

GCHS Band, 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m.

Russell High School Choir (RHS), 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

RHS Orchestra, 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wurtland Elementary School (WES) Costume Parade 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Mckell Choir, 12:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Local school students march down Main street.

Spelling Bee Contest, 2:30 p.m. Spelling Bee Contest, hosted by the Retired Teachers Association.

Raceland Guitar Ensemble, 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Pizza Eating Contest, 4 p.m.Pizza Eating Contest in front of the main stage

GOTEM Tractor Parade, 5:30 p.m.

Hand In Hand Puppet Ministry, 6 p.m.

Gospel music, local group, Hold Fast, 6:30 p.m.

OLBH 5k Run, 6:30 p.m. 5k Run Hosted by Our Lady of Bellefonte

Greenup Public Library Old Fashioned Story Telling by Mrs. Georgia Purtee at the Library, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday night Gospel Headliner, Farmhands Bluegrass Quartet, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30:

Apple Pie Contest at the courthouse 9 a.m. registration, judging at 10 a.m., awards pesentation at 10:30 a.m.

McDowell Intermediate Schools (MIS) Costume Parade, 11 a.m.

MIS Choir, 11:45 a.m.

Bonnie & Shannon, 12:15-1 p.m.

Baby Pageant, 1 p.m.

Greenup Public Library Special Story Hour Program with Miss Vicki, 1 p.m.

Tri-cycle Race on Main Street, 3:30 p.m.

Tammy Jo’s Studio Tumblers and Dancers, 4 p.m.

Southern City, Jack Duncan classic rock music, 5 p.m.

Larry Whitt and Blue Eyed Soul, 6 p.m.

Friday night headliner, Shane Runion Band, 7.p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1:

Greenup Old Fashion Days Costume Contest, Registration 9 a.m.

Old Fashion Days Costume Contest, 9:30 a.m.

Hoops On The River Basketball Tournament at Greenup Christian Church, 9 a.m.

Greenup Health Fair at First and Peoples Bank lobby, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Little Sandy Canoe Race In Honor of Soc Clay, Sam Piatt, 9 a.m.

Greenup Lions Club Antique Car Show, 9 a.m. registration 9 a.m.- 12 p.m., judging at 12 p.m., winners announced.

Mutt Strut dog show, hosted at the City Park by Cathie Schaeffer, 10a.m.

Kiddie Pumpkin Chunkin, 11 a.m.

Canoe Race Winners Presentation, 12 p.m.

Isaac Stephens & Cardinals, main stage, 12:15 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Greenup Old Fashion Days Girls Pageant, 1 p.m.

Greenup Old Fashion Days, Miss Teenage Pageant, at Main Stage, Registration starts at 12 p.m.- 1 p.m.

Josh Stewart, musician from Lucasville, Ohio, 3 p.m.

Greenup Old Fashion Days Parade, 4 p.m.

Against the Grain on main stage, 5:30 p.m.

Greenup Old Fashion Days Annual Talent Show divided into Youth and Adult divisions. Registration all day until 6 p.m., Drawing spots at 6:15 p.m. behind the stage, show starts at 7 p.m.

Courtesy photo Farm Hands Bluegrass Quartet of Nashville, Tenn., will be the Gospel Headliner at Greenup Old Fashion Days at 7 p.m. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FarmHands.jpg Courtesy photo Farm Hands Bluegrass Quartet of Nashville, Tenn., will be the Gospel Headliner at Greenup Old Fashion Days at 7 p.m. Courtesy photo Past picture of Greenup Old Fashion Days event in downtown Greenup, Ky. The 2016 Greenup Old Fashion Days event will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 1. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Greenup.jpg Courtesy photo Past picture of Greenup Old Fashion Days event in downtown Greenup, Ky. The 2016 Greenup Old Fashion Days event will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

