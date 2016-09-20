Adult Day Care to host Open House

United Senior Activities, Inc. Adult Day Care Center, 121 Market Street in Portsmouth will host an Open House event on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Center seeks make the public cognizant of their facility, and the services they provide.

Jamie Williams, coordinator of the Adult Day Care, said they are only adult day care facility in Scioto County.

“This week is National Adult Day Care Week, and we are the only adult day care in Scioto County, and we have been opened since 1998, and there are still a lot of people in the community that don’t realize that we are here, because we are a non-profit, and many times there are not a lot of advertising dollars,” Williams said. “So, any way that we can bring awareness of the program, we take advantage of that.”

“As an activities person, you really celebrate every day, of course there are a lot of holidays and things that we celebrate, but this week we are having an Open House on Thursday here at the Center from 1 to 3,” Williams said. “John Simon has been a volunteer down here for 17 years, and I thought that would be a good day to invite people, I thought he could come and play music and most people enjoy music.”

“We also are kicking off our Facebook page, which is something new for us,” Williams said. “Back in the early days, we had consent forms that just covered regular media, so we had to update all of that to get on board with the current way of communicating, so we are excited about that, and to be able to share pictures of activities that we do.”

Cindy Montovan said her husband Dennis at one time was a client of Adult Day Care, which was an incredible experience for both she and her husband.

“My husband Dennis came down here to the Adult Day Care for a couple of years at least,” Montovan said. “And by still being of work age, and him being my husband, you can’t just quit, you’ve got to keep going. To have somewhere like this, where your loved one is safe, and secure is wonderful. They watch them, they keep interacting with them, keep them busy, and treat them like they are family. They do such a wonderful job. My husband had gotten to the point where I just couldn’t do it, and he needed this level of care.”

Susan Austin’s mother, Wilma Smith, who is now deceased, had an extraordinary experience as an Adult Day Care Center client.

“Adult Day Care Center gave our mom a chance of being on her own in a safe environment, we always knew that she was cared for,” Austin said. “My mother was a very social person, so she enjoyed the social interaction that is here at the Center. The Adult Center gave her a sense of independence by being out of the house, and away from family, plus the activities here helped to keep her mind active. The Adult Center helped our family by not only allowing us to keep our normal lives and our jobs, but also knowing that she was in the very best of hands.”

“We receive referrals from social workers of hospital long term care facilities that have people in their short term for rehab, Area Agency on Aging sends us referrals, we are a Passport provider. We also receive grant money that helps residents of Scioto County that are 60 and over,” Williams said. “But, first we get a referral, and it could be from a doctor’s office or just anyone, possibly family members who talk with their friends and share information.”

Williams said she encourages people to visit the Adult Day Care Center and see what it is like.

“Sometimes on the first day they are hesitant, but I tell them not to give up, because sometimes the second, or the third day becomes comfortable,” Williams said. “They realize that they are not being left at a facility, that is sometimes a lot of their fear if they have memory issues. They have that fear of being dropped off somewhere, and they will have to stay. Once they realize that they are the ones going home, and leaving us here then they get comfortable with staff. When the weekend comes, and we’re closed, we sometimes have family members that have to come and prove to them that we are closed, because it becomes almost an obsession because they enjoy it.”

“For the people that are younger than 60, and are not on programs such as Passport, then they have to private pay,” Williams said. “For a half a day it is $20, that’s less than four hours, anything four hours and over is $40, and those are the prices that we had when we opened 18 years ago. If you were to calculate, and to pay someone to come into your home, such as a home care agency, you are possibly going to spend four times that amount.”

Williams works in conjunction with two other Adult Day Care workers.

“I have two assistants, and we all do everything. I do all of the paper work, the assessments and things like that, but as far as hands-on, there is not a job that I don’t do,” Williams said. “If there is trash needed to be picked up outside, I will do that. We help to clean the facility, to help to offset the cost of that. We just take pride in our place, and there is a big push here for person-centered care. So, everything is about investing our time in getting to know that person, and the families help out, by telling us important information our clients. We look to see whether or not personalities mesh, to see who is compatible and who is not.”

For more information call 740-354-6672, or visit the USSA Adult Day Center Facebook page.

Portia Williams | Daily Times Staff, clients, and family members of past clients of United Senior Activities, Inc. Adult Day Care, feft to right front row: Cindy Montovan, Suzie Conner, Deloris Hall, Sue Austin, Donna Yoark. Back row left to right: Geraldine Stacy, Jerri Long, Jamie Williams. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5741.jpg Portia Williams | Daily Times Staff, clients, and family members of past clients of United Senior Activities, Inc. Adult Day Care, feft to right front row: Cindy Montovan, Suzie Conner, Deloris Hall, Sue Austin, Donna Yoark. Back row left to right: Geraldine Stacy, Jerri Long, Jamie Williams.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

