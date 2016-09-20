South Shore Quilt Festival Sept. 23-25

SOUTH SHORE, Ky. — Much time, work and effort is being implemented for the 2016 South Shore Heritage and Quilt Festival, according to the Mayor of South Shore Cheryl Moore.

“We did some new paving in the area too. We paved the parking lot of City Hall, in the entrance and exits, and Narco Drive,” Moore said. “We are also doing some upgrades in the restrooms as well, so we are all ready for it.”

The Shore Heritage Quilt Festival is a major part of South Shore culture.

“The Quilt Festival committed does a great job each year of putting everything together,” Moore said. “It is something that our community looks forward to with great anticipation each year.”

The drop off times for the quilts will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23, at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall. The Quilt Show will be open Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with judging of the quilts to take place Saturday evening. The final day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, with pick up to be after 2 p.m.

Dave Piatt, director of the South Shore Quilt Show, said Judy Saunders of Portsmouth, Ohio won the Quilt Show in 2015.

“The grand prize winner of last year’s Quilt Fest is Judy Saunders, who is a retired Chemistry teacher from Portsmouth High School,” Piatt said. “She and her husband, Tom Saunders taught over there in Portsmouth for years. Their son is enrolled in the military and she did a military Navy quilt for their oldest son. It is just amazing all of the work, time and effort that goes into making these quilts. It was extremely well done.”

From 60 to approximately 65 people are expected to participate in the South Shore Quilt Show this year.

“We usually have 60 to 65 new quilts each year, and this is the first time that they are seen,” Piatt said. “Very few of these have been exhibited anywhere else, and we are pretty picky about protecting the quilts, which is why we have them on display inside of First Christin Church. If you have a couple of hours invested in this work, you really dont want it sitting out where people can put their hands all over it.”

Shore Quilt Festival schedule:

Friday, Sept. 23

10 a.m. -Festival Opens

Crafts, Food, Kids Games, Music, Inflatables, and lots of Fun.

Quilt viewing begins at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, for questions call David Piatt 606-923-7652

2 p.m. – Silent Auction begins

Kids Inflatables Opens

4 p.m. – On-Stage- Bobby Blanton

5 p.m. – On-Stage- Johnny Cones & The Quackers

7 p.m.- On-Stage – Mothman

9 p.m. – On-Stage – Beechy Creek

11 p.m. Festival closes for the day

New This Year, Tractor Display, Goat Feeding, Pony Rides, Hay Rides, Barrel Train, Selfie Spot, Silent Auction and Talent Show.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Country-Bluegrass Day

10 a.m. Festival Opens For Breakfast

Flag Raising Boy Scout Troop # 98

National Anthem by Rhonda

Vansickle

Flag Retirement Ceremony Troop # 98

All Veterans invited

11 a.m. – Quilts on display at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall

Greenup County Dance Team

12 p.m. – AA Cloggers

Motorcycle / Trike Show

Registration Begins by Basketball

Court Sponsored by Sasquatch Cycle Service 606-932-2101

1 p.m. On-Stage – Cody Wickline, Country Recording Artist and season eight of the television program, ‘The Voice’

3 p.m. On-Stage- No Set Standards

Judging of Motorcycles / Trikes

4:30 p.m. – On-Stage- Karis Blanton

5 p.m. – On-Stage-Hank Wearing

6 p.m. – On-Stage – Josh Stewart Band

Featuring Bobby Blanton

8 p.m. On-Stage –Talent Show

Prize will be based on enteries

9:30 p.m. – Tyler Stephens

11 p.m. Festival closes for the day

Sunday, Sept. 25,

10 a.m. – Festival opens for breakfast

Enjoy good food, crafts and fun

Quilts on Display at First

Christian Church Fellowship Hall

12:30 p.m. – On-Stage- Chris Hunt

1 p.m. – On-Stage- The Riffett’s

1:30 p.m. – On-Stage –Smokey River Band

3 p.m. – On-Stage- Dangerous Cookies

5 p.m. – Festival closes for the day

Live music will be fill the atmosphere for each of the days of the Festival. Attendees are asked to bring your lawn chairs and relax. No Bicycles, unauthorized golf carts, drugs, weapons or alcohol will not be permitted in Festival area. Security will be on site at the three-day Festival.

The South Shore Quilt and Heritage Festival is made possible through a host of sponsors.

Submitted photo | Daily Times Judy Saunders of Portsmouth was the winner of the 2015 South Shore Quilt Show. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0012-1.jpg Submitted photo | Daily Times Judy Saunders of Portsmouth was the winner of the 2015 South Shore Quilt Show.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-353-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

