South Webster man charged with manslaughter

A Scioto County man is charged with manslaughter in the death of another Scioto County man in a Vanceburg, Kentucky crash. Brent Bostick, 34, of South Webster, Ohio, is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) first offense and manslaughter second degree in the death of Derek Hettinger, 24, of Lucasville, Ohio.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a crash at around 7:47 p.m., Sunday on East Kentucky 8, near the old lock and dam. Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens said a crash reconstructionist had worked on investigating the crash scene most of the day Tuesday, resulting in the official description of what Bivens believes occurred.

“A 2015 Chevy Silverado 2500 Pickup, operated by Brent Bostick, was traveling west on Kentucky 8, crossed the center line and struck a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina operated by Derek Hettinger, who was traveling east on Kentucky 8,” Bivens told the Daily Times.

Bivens said Hettinger was not pronounced dead at the scene but was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Also, in that vehicle was Valerie Hettinger, 47, of Lucasville,” Bivens said. She was later airlifted to a trauma center suffering multiple injuries.

Do you suspect alcohol being involved in the crash?

“Yes, we do,” Bivens said. “That basically is what will support the manslaughter charge. We do believe that alcohol was a factor, yes.”

Bostick was incarcerated in the Lewis County Detention Center.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

