Arrick’s Propane puts $18,000 grant to great use

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP– Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison spent Tuesday recognizing Arrick’s Propane, a propane delivery company in Lucasville, for its commitment to workplace safety.

Morrison visited Arrick’s Propane to view equipment the company purchased to protect its employees from injuries. They were able to buy the equipment with the help of a more than $18,000 BWC Safety Intervention Grant.

“Today we were here at Arrick’s Propane to see what they did with their Safety Intervention Grant money,” Morrison said. “At the Bureau we safety grant dollars that are a matching for Ohio employers, a three to one matching grant as a way to encourage Ohio employers to invest in safety. Arrick’s Propane had an $18,000 grant that they used to buy dollies to help them move heavy propane tanks. So, we came to see how they used the money, and to see the dollies in action.”

Morrison said she is pleased from what she observed from her visit Tuesday at Arrick’s Propane.

“I am very pleased. Arrick’s is a good partner with us in terms of investing in safety and encouraging a culture of safety in their workplace,” Morrison said. “Also, very pleased in seeing these dollies put to good use and reducing the likelihood of strains and pulls on the backs of their employees. We are pleased to form this safety partnership with Arrick’s because the proactive steps they’re taking now can help prevent injuries in the future,” said Morrison.

Workplace safety at Arrick’s will also contribute to comfort for residents and businesses in the forthcoming winter weather, according to Morrison.

“A safer workplace means Arrick’s employees will be able to do their job of keeping southern Ohio residents and businesses comfortable during the upcoming cold weather months more proficiently and without injury,” Morrison said.

Ralph Arrick, owner of Arrick’s Propane, said he greatly appreciates BWC’s concern about safety in their workplace.

“I appreciate the Bureau of Workmen’s Compensation for coming down from Columbus,” Arrick said. “It just shows that they are very interested in safety, and keeping our employees safe. They took the time to do that, and I really appreciate that.”

Arrick’s delivers propane to residential and commercial customers for uses such as heating their homes, heating water, cooking, along with many other uses to 13 counties in Southern Ohio. One task for small propane applications requires employees to deliver cylinders that weigh an average of 175 pounds full. A separate task requires employees to maneuver other small tanks that weigh up to 700 pounds full. The manual labor required for installation, maintenance and removal of the cylinders and tanks puts employees at a high risk of falls and sprains.

The company used the grant to to purchase motorized dollies with weight capacity of up to 1,000 pounds. Employees can strap a tank or cylinder to the dolly and steer it to where it needs to go, removing much of the manual labor that was required with the use of standard dollies. The new dollies also increase productivity by eliminating the need for multiple employees to complete installation due to the tremendous weight of the tanks and cylinders.

Josh Greene, Operational Manager at Arrick’s Propane, said they are committed to safety at Arrick’s Propane.

“At Arrick’s Propane we are committed to the safety of our employees, the safety of our customers, and the safety of the communities in which we operate,” Greene said. “This grant has allowed us to reinforce that commitment to the safety of our employees by purchasing safety equipment that we otherwise would not have purchased.”

Arrick’s has 14 offices in Kentucky, and employees 60 employees in Ohio.

BWC’s Safety Intervention Grant Program assists Ohio employers in purchasing equipment to substantially reduce or eliminate injuries and illnesses associated with a particular task or operation. Learn more about the program here and view stories of previous grant recipients at BWC’s YouTube channel.

Funded by employer premiums, the grants are only one of many safety-focused services provided by BWC. Visit the safety section of bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about training, on-site consulting and other programs included as part of an employer’s workers’ compensation premiums.

