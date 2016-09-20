Webb named to State’s 225th Anniversary Commission

FRANKFORT – Senator Robin Webb, D-Grayson, has been appointed to the Kentucky 225th Anniversary Commission by Senate President Robert Stivers.

The commission will be a driving force behind numerous celebrations and continued education in 2017 that mark this milestone in Kentucky’s history.

“My family traveled to Kentucky with the Boone family in the 1700s so as a proud Kentuckian and a student of history, I look forward to serving on this commission,” said Senator Webb. “I consider it a great honor to be appointed and look forward to working with the other members to help make memorable events of the 225th celebrations of our statehood that will be held in schools and communities across the commonwealth.”

The commission is charged with:

· Studying and recommending activities, programs, and educational events that will be conducted throughout the commonwealth in recognition of the 225th anniversary of Kentucky’s statehood;

· Educating citizens and the nation on Kentucky’s history;

· Serving as a coordinating point for information about various state, regional and local activities related to the 225th anniversary;

· Recommending materials, programs and activities to public agencies, schools and interested organizations related to Kentucky’s history and the 225th anniversary, and

· Seeking grants and philanthropic support for activities celebrating the state’s history and anniversary.

Kentucky ratified a draft of its first constitution in April 1792 and submitted that constitution to the U.S. Congress. On June 1, 1792, Kentucky was admitted to the Union as the nation’s 15th state.

“Kentucky has a proud and exciting history,” said Senator Webb. “It will be an honor to be involved in the promotion of that history as well as our great commonwealth and its people.”

The commission is made up of legislators from both the Senate and the House of Representatives; Lt. Gov. Hampton; First Lady Glenna Bevin; and representatives from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the Kentucky Arts Council, the Kentucky Heritage Council, the Kentucky Historical Society, the Kentucky Education Association, the Kentucky Education Television, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and the Kentucky Travel Industry Association.

The commission will meet on Sept. 29th.

Senator Webb represents the 18th senatorial district that includes Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties.