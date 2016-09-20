Wenstrup/Johnson receive NFIB award

The two U.S. Representatives who serve parts of Scioto County are among 13 Ohioans awarded the Guardian of Small Business Award from the national Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) presented pro-small business awards to U.S. Representative Brad Wnstrup and U.S. Representative Bill Johnson.”

The NFIB, the nation’s leading advocate for small businesses, late last week awarded members of Congress from Ohio with its biennial Guardian of Small Business Award for his or her outstanding support of America’s small business owners in the 114th Congress.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and local economies, but they’re too often stifled by red tape from Washington, making it hard for them to grow and hire or even keep their doors open. Having been a small business owner before coming to Congress, I get it,” Wenstrup told The Daily Times. “I’m proud to represent the interests of the 2nd District’s small business owners in Congress, and I’m pleased to receive this award from the NFIB.”

Also receiving the award was U.S. Senator Rob Portman, Rep. Steve Chabot, Rep. Jim Jordan, Rep. Robert Latta, Rep. Bob Gibbs, Rep. Warren Savidson, Rep. Michael Turner, Rep. Patrick “Pat” Tiberi, Rep. David Joyce, Rep. Steve Stiers, and Rep. James Renacci.

“Many elected officials claim that they are champions of small business, but our Guardian Award shows our members and other small business owners who is really fighting for them,” NFIB President and CEO Juanita Duggan said. “Based on their voting record, these members of Congress are the most reliable advocates for small business in Washington.”

The Guardian of Small Business is NFIB’s most prestigious award. It is reserved for lawmakers who vote consistently with NFIB on the key issues identified by small business owners. NFIB tracks the votes of every member of Congress. House members and Senators who vote with NFIB members at least 70 percent of the time are eligible for the Guardian Award.

“NFIB is honored to present these members of Congress with this award,” Duggan said.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

