Morgan Twp. Fall Carnival moving into 53rd year

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — The Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department (MTVFD) is announcing the 53rd Annual Fall Carnival to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium of the Firehouse located at 7106 Big Bear Creek Rd. in Lucasville.

Tim Jones, Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief, said proceeds from the Fall Carnival will go towards the purchase of small items that are needed.

“This is the only annual fundraiser that we have to purchase smaller items and equipment and tools needed to support the MTVFD and Auxiliary,” Jones said. “A lot of times the firefighters need boots, or gloves, T-shirts, or small equipment and tools. It has always been called a Halloween Carnival, and we would always have it on the last Saturday of the month. But, a neighboring township, Rarden has theirs on the last Friday of the month, and ours has always been held on the the 21st, or the 23rd. So we thought we would move ours closer to the beginning of the month, and have more of a fall theme, rather than a Halloween theme. This is our first time to host this event with this adjustment, so we don’t know how it will turn out.”

Jones also said their goal was to be in sync with Daylight Savings Time for outside activities.

“We are having the Carnival earlier this year, before Daylight Savings Time, so that we can have popular games outside, as well as the popular hayride,” Jones said.

In addition to the hayride, other outdoor games for the 53rd Annual Fall Carnival will include a kiddie tractor pull, corn hole, a sack race, an egg obstacle course. Indoor games will include basketball, bean bag toss, Nerf games, and a haunted house. The Ladies Auxiliary will be making homemade sauce for hot dogs, pinto beans with cornbread, chili, chicken noodles, pretzels and taco in a bag. Various desserts will include cookies, cakes and pies.

“We’re bringing back the auctions of various items including a one ton dump truck loaded with firewood,” Jones said. “

Terry Altman, Morgan Township trustee, said the Fall Carnival is vitally important to Morgan Township history.

“The Fall Carnival has been a part of the history of this area for a very long time, ever since we went to grade school out here,” Altman said. “When the grade school closed, the Morgan Township Fire Department continued to host the carnival for the community. It helps not only the Fire Department, but it also helps to keep the community together. A lot of people in the community show up, it is a big event. We encourage everybody to come and take part in it. It is great for the grand kids, and the grandparents also. So we just encourage everybody to come and support the Morgan Township Fire Department, and it’s a good place to come and meet your neighbors.”

Admission is free to the Fall Carnival. Raffle tickets for prizes will be sold at a reasonable cost, according to Jones.

“We have will our special raffles, where we have items like corn-hole boards, a free cabin stay down here at the resort at Bear Creek, an autographed football from one of the Cleveland Browns, and a Cleveland Cavaliers Fan Pack,” Jones said. “We will just set the items out, and you will buy your ticket for whatever you are interested in, and put your ticket in that bucket, and then at the end of the night we will draw the tickets.”

Members of the MTVFD will be present at the Fall Carnival.

“Everybody does what they can do, being all volunteer, everybody has their regular job that they work but everybody that is not working will be here,”Jones said. “At least two-thirds of them at least.”

Portia Williams | Daily Times Jared Lute, a volunteer fireman of the Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department. MTVFD will host the 53rd Annual Fall Carnival at the Firehouse, 7106 Big Bear Creek Rd. in Lucasville on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5739.jpg Portia Williams | Daily Times Jared Lute, a volunteer fireman of the Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department. MTVFD will host the 53rd Annual Fall Carnival at the Firehouse, 7106 Big Bear Creek Rd. in Lucasville on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.