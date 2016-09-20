Making a difference — a closer look at ‘Scioto Gives’ participants

The region is filled with non-profit organizations that put in countless hours of work year-round to make the area a better place. From assisting homeless people to homeless pets, from education to artistic opportunities and everything between, it is that time of year again for many of these organizations to reap the benefits of matched donations, thanks to the staff at the Scioto Foundation.

The Scioto Foundation offers many opportunities for community development, from scholarships to watching over endowment funds. They will be matching incoming donations to their registered non-profit organization accounts this year with the annual Scioto Gives event, set for Oct. 20.

Twenty-nine nonprofits will be trying to top or tie last year’s fundraising total of $120,802.21

Some of the non-profit organizations dedicated to helping the community by bringing entertainment opportunities and showcasing local talent are the Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT), the Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center (SOMACC), the Southern Ohio Performing Arts Association (SOPAA), the Portsmouth Wind Symphony, and the Portsmouth Area Arts Council (PAAC).

The Portsmouth Little Theatre has been providing quality live theater to Portsmouth since 1949. In the 67 years since its inception, PLT has worked diligently to provide the area with a creative outlet for live theater, both for the patrons, and for anyone in the community interested in being involved – on stage or behind the curtain.

“Each year our season ticket holders (tickets are the primary source of the organization’s funds) are fewer, despite the theatre producing better and better productions,” said Leigh Ann Smith, Vice President of the Board of Governors. “Two years ago, the Board of Governors made the decision to begin an endowment fund to better provide for the future of our organization. Scioto Gives is an amazing day for so many organizations. We were overwhelmed with the support that we received from patrons and the community through Scioto Gives Day of Giving last year. The endowment funds allow us to focus on utilizing the box office funds strictly as our operating budget, with the relief of knowing that there is a safety net in place for our future.”

The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center first opened its galleries and programs to the public in 1979. SOMACC boasts five galleries and four permanent collections of important cultural heritage, as well as an auditorium, learning center, and a nearby studio for training in performing arts.

The mission of the Southern Ohio Museum is to engage, educate, enlighten, entertain, and enrich the regional community with quality exhibitions of art, including exhibitions of permanent collections held in trust for the benefit of the community, and developing educational opportunities to enhance access to exhibition concepts and encourage participation in the creative process. For more information, you can find them on Facebook by searching ‘Southern Ohio Museum,’ or you can go online to their website at www.somacc.com

The Southern Ohio Performing Arts Association (SOPAA) is a non-profit organization that has partnered with Shawnee State University for 21 years to bring affordable quality entertainment to our community/region to enrich, educate and entertain all ages and cultural backgrounds. Each year with the assistance of grants, sponsorship’s, patron donations and ticket sales, SOPAA is able to bring an 8-9 program season to our area.

“We are fortunate to have the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto Gives in our community to once again provide us with yet another way to help subsidize our season,” said SOPAA President, Rhoni Maxwell-Rader. “With their continued support, we are able to continue meeting our mission year after year.”

The Portsmouth Wind Symphony is gearing up for it’s 24th season. The concerts are performed by an accomplished ensemble of fifty local and regional musicians and are entertaining for all ages. For more information about the Portsmouth Wind Symphony, please visit their website at www.portsmouthwindsymphony.com

The Portsmouth Area Arts Council services Portsmouth and the surrounding counties providing arts experiences for area youth and their families. The main office is located in the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts and the Children’s Theatre is located at 614 3rd Street in Boneyfiddle.

“Our mission is to ‘integrate the arts into the lives of children and their families’ and we meet this mission by providing opportunities for both your performers and audience members to experience live theatre,” explained PAAC’s Executive Director, Becky Lovins. “We invite national, state and local artists to present concerts and workshops to local schools and we network local arts organizations into a single community arts calendar each year.”

Contributions from donors will be received on the SF website, www.sciotogives.org from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 20. Using the pull-down menu on the website, donors can select their charity and the amount they wish to give, list credit card information and press “donate.”

Donors can also drop checks off at the Foundation office at 303 Chillicothe Street or transfer stocks between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the designated day.

A look at ‘Scioto Gives’ participants

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.

