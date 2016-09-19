SSU Enrollment Stabilizes

After a three-year decline in enrollment, Shawnee State University (SSU) is beginning to see enrollment stabilize due to a number of recruitment and retention efforts implemented mid-year during SSU strategic planning efforts.

“This past year we underwent a comprehensive strategic planning effort on campus, in collaboration with our community,” Dr. Rick Kurtz, SSU President, said. “Our primary goals center around recruitment and retention of students. We began implementing some of our strategies mid-year and are beginning to see those efforts make a difference, especially in supporting students so they stay in college and reach graduation.”

However, the total number of students enrolled at SSU this fall is down 1.8 percent over last fall. According to Shawnee State’s Registar, the decline in numbers is primarily due to a decrease in the number of transfer students. In the Fall 2015 semester, SSU saw 218 transfer students and this Fall, that number has dropped to 175.

The number of continuing students at Shawnee has little variance when compared to last Fall. In the Fall of 2015, there were a total of 2,469 continuing students. This Fall, there are 2,454, just a 15 student difference. “Departments across campus have worked together in recent years to implement a number of retention strategies. We are beginning to see these efforts pay off as the number of continuing students at Shawnee State held steady,” said Liz Blevins, Director of Communications.

SSU has seen continued growth in their graduate programs, with 169 students enrolled this fall, compared to the 152 from last fall.

Shawnee State is a student-focused public university offering a highly personalized, affordable, and accessible education dedicated to the exploration of emerging technologies and emerging ideas. Shawnee State offers over 80 bachelor’s and associate degree programs, and offers Master’s degrees in Mathematical Sciences, Occupational Therapy and Teacher Education.

For more information about Shawnee State University, you can go online to www.shawnee.edu/information.

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.

