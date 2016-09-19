Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District would like to announce the availability of their new Stolzfus lime spreader. The equipment is available to rent to any Scioto County resident at the rate of $100 a day or $150 a weekend.

Rental arrangements can be made by calling the Conservation District at 740-259-9231 extension 4 and a copy of the rental agreement is available on their website www.sciotoswcd.org

Scioto County Farm Bureau members are given an additional $25 discount.

The lime spreader was recently purchased with the help of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Water Quality grant. Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District and Scioto County Farm Bureau both contributed to match funds to bring this long needed piece of equipment to the county. Ohio Farm Bureau awarded the project over $8,000 towards this purchase to help raise awareness and combat water quality issues facing Ohio.

One way that this equipment encourages responsible water quality practices is by allowing a $25 discount to renters that have a recent soil test before amending their soil with the equipment. The old adage “Don’t Guess: Soil Test!” holds true especially in today’s modern farming techniques.

“It feels important to note that the lime spreader actually spreads agricultural lime which isn’t causing water quality and nutrient issues facing the Ohio River. The equipment will fill a need in the county and will be used around the time farmers will make soil amendment decisions and having that soil test in hand will help a lot,” said Kate Sowards, Education Coordinator for the Scioto SWCD.

Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District Staff and Supervisors with Scioto County Farm Bureau Board Members. Back L to R: Rich Sherman, David Otworth, Thomas Turner, Christina Armstrong, Bill Lewis, Jim Pertuset, Dave Gable Front L to R: Kate Sowards, Loretta McClure, Regina Craig, Kim Harless, Debbie Basham