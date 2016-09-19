Portsmouth Rotary Youth Exchange Scholarship seeking applicants

If your student has always dreamed of studying abroad, that dream could become a reality thanks to the Rotary Youth Exchange program.

The Rotary Youth Exchange program is designed for students ages fifteen through eighteen, and provides funds for eligible students to continue their studies abroad. The program is currently accepting applicants for the 2017-2018 school year.

The scholarship is valued at over $24,000 and covers room and board, tution and a monthly stipend for one academic year overseas. In addition, the student will recieve extensive language training and preparation prior to departure.

“I think it’s a great opprotunity for students in our area,” said Youth Exchange Officer, Thomas Bailey. “I was in the military and spent several years traveling, it really does change the way you look at life.”

Each year, over 8,000 high school students participate in the Rotary Youth Exchange program worldwide, learning a new language and experiencing a new culture, through the efforts of Rotary volunteers around the globe.

The basic requirements for every student participating in either program are:

Age 15 to 18.5 (as of 9/1 of exchange year)

Good academic standing

Personality and character to be an excellent goodwill ambassador

Attendance at all monthly training weekends from November through May prior to exchange

Students who are accepted into the program are responsible only for their program fee, $675 or $950, depending on the program, their medical/general liability insurance cost, and the actual costs of travel (i.e., airfare, visa).

“After we recieve the applications, our board will look over them and we will select the recipent,” explained Bailey. According to Bailey, there are also scholarships available for short-term exchange programs as well.

To find more information about the program and the application process, please visit, www.rye6690.org and fill out the “Be an exchange student” form under the “Want to Participate?” tab. The deadline for submitting applications for outbound students is January 2, 2017.

For more information, please contact the Portsmouth Rotary Youth Exchange Officer, Thomas Bailey at [email protected]

Rotary Youth Exchange accepting applicants

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley - Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara