Red Hat Ladies gather in style

The Rambling Roses Chapter of the Red Hat ladies filled the Holy Redeemer Center in Portsmouth for a luncheon with red hot energy and excitement. The meal was prepared by the Scioto Ribber, which enhanced the festivities.

RaeJean Wagner, Queen of the Rambling Roses Chapter of Red Hat Ladies, was elated about the great turn out at the Red Hat Ladies luncheon.

“I had 92 ladies, and I thought that was great for my first event,” Wagner said. “That is some good news for Portsmouth, something positive. They are touring at 3 o’clock Access Scioto County is providing two buses to take the ladies on a tour by the murals. Two-thirds of them want to go by the floodwall murals at the conclusion of my program today. I am very grateful.”

Wagner said Red Hat Ladies is an international organization.

“There are 70,000 ladies in 30 countries,” Wagner said. I just went to San Antonio two weekends ago, and I was there for the convention. There were ladies from Australia, Canada, and all across the United States. Some even flew in from Hawaii. I go to the events all of the time in Columbus, Dayton, Springfield, Cincinnati.”

Barbara Leonard of LeLe’s Boutique, a Red Hat vendor was in attendance, offering illustrious red hats and other designer items for sell. Live music was provided by John Baker, of Portsmouth. A 50/50 drawing and a silent auction was held to benefit Hospice.

Donna Sizemore, Queen of the Precious Pearls Chapter of Red Hat Ladies of Hillsboro, Ohio, traveled to be a part of the Red Hat Ladies luncheon in Portsmouth on Saturday.

“I have been with them since 2003, but not with the same chapter,” Sizemore said. “One of the most important things for a lady after she retires is and over 50, is to have friends that are always there with you. That is a very special thing. I have 10 ladies in my chapter, and I also have a Vice Queen, Sharon Blevins.”

For more information regarding the Rambling Roses Chapter of the Red Hat Ladies, call RaeJean Wagner at 740 357-0127 or [email protected] for more information. We have our own Facebook page. Check us out at Rambling Roses of Portsmouth.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

