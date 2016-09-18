Kids Day! Fun in it’s quintessence!

Perhaps it was the popcorn, snow cones, sack-racing or the the inflatables that made the 11th Annual Kiwanis Kids Day event undeniably fun for all children who attended. The event was hosted by the Portsmouth Kiwanis on Saturday in Tracy Park from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For two whole hours, children were granted the opportunity to enjoy recreational activities of inflatables, participate in sack races to compete for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place trophies, with a chance to win a free bicycle, and have their faces painted. In addition to free popcorn and snow cones, free food and beverages, including snow cones, and cotton candy was also given out.

Wayne Thompson, president elect of Portsmouth Kiwanis, said they are pleased with the results of this year’s Kiwanis Kids Day.

“Everything has been going extremely well. We do this to help out the kids in the area. Everything is free here,” Thompson said. “We are able to host this event each year through events such as our Pancake Day. We apply the funds raised to this event.”

Special guests also included Mark Wood Fun Show & Activities, Wendy from Wendy’s Old Fashion Hamburgers, Portsmouth Fire Department, Portsmouth Public Library.

The cost to host Kiwanis Kids Day is approximately $2,000, according to Thompson.

Rick Morgan, past president of Portsmouth Kiwanis, said he has favorable thoughts about Saturday’s event.

“My thoughts about this event are great. I though maybe we would have some rain, but it has turned out very well,” Morgan said. “Everything has just fallen into place. This is our 11th try at it, and we have done pretty well getting it organized. We have so many people that are helping us, a lot of businesses have stepped up and have given us some products and so forth. It just makes it a great time in the park.”

Portsmouth Kiwanis meets weekly at Oscar’s Restaurant located in the Holiday Inn in downtown Portsmouth.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5689.jpg http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5671.jpg http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5662.jpg http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5669.jpg http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_5652.jpg Photos by Portia Willams | Daily Times Portsmouth Kiwanis held, their annual ‘Kiwanis Kids Day’ on Saturday at Tracy Park.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

