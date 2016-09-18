Chatfield to accept State Service Award

“Put them in a position to succeed, and they will.”

When Keith “KC” Chatfield talks about the !MPACT team at STAR, Inc., he’s quick to distance himself from any credit.

“I just drive the bus,” he says, adding that it’s the nearly 100 members of the team who deserve accolades. Since 2012, the volunteers with !MPACT had logged 14,162 hours out in the community, according to data from STAR, Inc. As of May, they had logged 1,195.5 hours – just for the first five months of 2016.

Chatfield, advisor for !MPACT (Mobile, Partnership, Action, Team), will be presented with the Denise Joanne Weisenborn Service Award by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities at a ceremony Nov. 15 in Columbus. The award was created to honor those who “provide outstanding services to Ohioans with disabilities to make their participation in society more meaningful.”

Nearly 100 members served by STAR, Inc., make up the !MPACT team, which has a mission of being a powerful force for participation in our community. The team’s projects include: bell ringing for the Salvation Army during the Red Kettle campaign; serving meals at the Salvation Army; maintaining area parks; helping the ranger at Camp Oyo Boy Scout Camp; serving summer meals for Steven’s Power Pack Club; and performing music outreach at area day habilitation centers and nursing homes – just to name a few.

“There’s a trust factor,” Chatfield said. “They trust me to do the best, and I trust them to do the best.”

Chatfield still takes to heart advice he was given when !MPACT began: “Put them in a position to succeed, and they will.” And the team has. The group has clocked thousands of hours of service since its creation in 2012 and is always developing new ways to serve their community. In addition to volunteering, many members have acquired jobs through the Community Employment Program at The Vocation Station and continue to maintain their commitment to !MPACT.

Kelly Hunter, Director of Adult Services for SCBDD, said Chatfield as well as other individuals are a great force in the community.

“KC and our individuals are a powerful force for good in our community,” Hunter said. “The gift of the !MPACT team’s time and effort enrich both the giver and those who receive the gift. So, it’s a win-win for the entire community. This team contributes over 3,500 volunteer hours a year to our local community. We’re very proud of that effort.”

Courtesy photo KC Chatfield,(left), advisor for !MPACT (Mobile, Partnership, Action, Team), will be presented with the Denise Joanne Weisenborn Service Award by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities at a ceremony Nov. 15 in Columbus, Ohio. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_KC.jpg Courtesy photo KC Chatfield,(left), advisor for !MPACT (Mobile, Partnership, Action, Team), will be presented with the Denise Joanne Weisenborn Service Award by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities at a ceremony Nov. 15 in Columbus, Ohio.