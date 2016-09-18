Pike CAO offering, ‘Dreams to Reality’

PIKETON — ‘Self Employment: From Dream to Reality,’ class series being sponsored by Community Action Committee (CAO) of Pike County, the Pike County Career Technology Center, and the OSU Small Business Development Center helps business endeavors come into fruition.

Lisa Pfiefer, business development director for Pike County CAO, said they are delighted about hosting Self Employment: From Dream to Reality classes.

“We are really excited about these classes, which will be the last of them for this year. We will probably pick back up with the classes in January or February of next year,” Pfiefer said. “The classes are for small business start ups, and existing businesses as well.

“The purpose of these self-employment classes is to help people with the construction or enhancement of business plans and cash flow projections. We break the information down in bite size portions, and provide the resources for the development of the plans and cash flow projections.”

Self-Employment: From Dream to Reality is a five-week scheduled classes for starting your own business, and will begin Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, and will meet each Tuesday and Thursday from 1-4 p.m., through Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at the Community Action Committee of Pike County (Main Agency) in Piketon, Ohio. For more information and/or to obtain a registration form, call 740-289-2371 or toll free at 1-866-820-1185.

Participants in the classes be provided with the tools and resources necessary to help develop a business plan, and to be a successful entrepreneur. Additionally, all who take part will have the opportunity to learn a variety of skills that are essential in the operation of a small business.

Speakers will also be in attendance at four of the five classes, according to Pfiefer, which will include staff from The Ohio State University Development Center in Piketon, and attorney, banker, and business owner, which will provide further insight regarding business ownership.

Classes will be held at CAO of Pike County 941 Market Street in Piketon. The registration fee to attend the course series is $15 per person. No income eligibility is required to attend the classes. Deadline for registration is Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

Keith Pitts, executive director of Pike Co. CAO, said the Dream to Reality business classes are a great benefit to the local area.

“These classes are advantageous in that opening small businesses adds jobs to the local area,” Pitts said. “This in turn stimulates the economy.”

The mailing address for registration is 941 Market Street P. O. Box 799 Piketon, Ohio 45661, by calling 740.289.2371 or 1-866.820.1185.

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

