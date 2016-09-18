Patrol Car Crash on State Route 7

CHESAPEAKE – Troopers with the Ironton Post of the Ohio State Patrol are investigating a one vehicle injury crash involving a Chesapeake Police cruiser, which occurred on September 18th at approximately 2:36 A.M., on State Route 7 near milepost 4 near the Village of Chesapeake.

Officer Aaron J. Christian, age 24 of Ironton, Ohio, was traveling south on State Route 7, lost control of his vehicle, driving off the right side of the roadway striking a tree, utility pole and guardrail before overturning over an embankment. First responders located Officer Christian in a ditch near the vehicle. He was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital by Lawrence County EMS, and is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by personnel of the Ironton Post. Further information will be released when available.