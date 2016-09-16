Lose and Win making an impact

If you think that one class cannot make an impact, think again. Southern Ohio Medical Center’s (SOMC) ‘Lose and Win For Life’ Program, a nine-week program held at Portsmouth Public Library is already inspiring attendees.

Lose and Win For Life is kicked off on Sept. 6, 2016, and will continue each Tuesday at PPL at 11:30 for seven more classes. The classes are free and open to the public.

Lose and Win facilitator, Dawn Richards, RN with Community Health and Wellness at SOMC, leads the classes with passion and enthusiasm.

Shannon Woodard, of Otway came away from the first Lose and Win For Life inspired to make some changes about her eating habits and overall health.

“I thought I would come to the classes to see what I needed to do to get healthier, because I am over weight, and have always been an emotional eater,” Woodard said. “So, I know that I need to change my habits and get healthier and in order to do that I need to learn how to eat healthier. The class has been helping. There are a lot of things that I wasn’t aware, like the timing. Just to know that if I time my meals out, and my snacks out every day, then that helps keep my blood sugar stabilized.”

Woodared said she went out and purchased plastic containers to help to ration out her portion sizes, a topic that Richards has been discussing at great length.

“Until now, I never measured any food out, or even cared about the portion sizes, but I would eat what I want,” Woodard said. “So, I purchased these little containers so that I could keep up with my portion sizes, so that I can lose wait.”

Misty Scott came to Lose and Win suffering from depression, and lack of self confidence. After attending the first class, Scott said she is on an upward spiral.

“Lately, I have been feeling really down about myself. I have been depressed, and I feel like a lot of it has to do with my weight,” Scott said. “So I am here because I am trying to get healthier, and I want to be around for my son, I am a person that likes to think about the future and I want to be around for him. I want to develop more self-confidence, I want to look better, and I am single. I want to get out of that stage, I have always been a bigger person, and I bought a Fibit, so I want to do this.”

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-464-3862, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

