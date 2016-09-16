Raise your glass to support a great cause

Dancing With our Stars 2017 is over six months away; however, competition amongst the dancers is already heating up! Dancing with our Stars features ten community members, known as “star dancers”, who compete both on and off the dance floor by raising money for the local Red Cross. Every dollar raised by an individual dancer equals one vote and the person with the most votes is awarded the coveted DWOS Fundraising Mirror Ball Trophy following the show scheduled for March 25, 2017 at the Friends Community Center.

Bryan Smith is among the ten dancers and has scheduled a “Wine Tasting,” along with his dancing partner Elizabeth Scott on Thursday, September 22nd, 2016 from 6:00pm to 8:30pm at Coffee @ The Lofts at 842 Gallia Street in Portsmouth. Musical entertainment will be provided by Michael Raies, Larry Collinsworth & Giovanni Settoni. Tickets are now available for $30 a person or $50 per couple at the Red Cross office or at the door the night of the wine tasting. So join your friends for fine wine and good food to support a great cause.

All proceeds raised from Dancing With Our Stars help to provide disaster relief in Scioto, Pike, Jackson, Lawrence, Adams and Brown Counties. Last year the Ohio River Valley American Red Cross responded to 231 local disasters and helped 747 individuals with emergency food, shelter, and other supplies, and also installed 739 free smoke alarms. Information on additional Star fund raising events and projects will be forthcoming through the press as well as the ORV Red Cross Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ORVredcross, by calling 740-354-3293 or visit us at 1801 Robinson Ave in Portsmouth.