Portsmouth Democratic Headquarters now open

This week, Hillary Clinton volunteers will join Ohio Democrats to open half a dozen new offices in Ohio. One of which is in Portsmouth. The Portsmouth DNC Headquarters, located at 1662 11th Street (Formally Z Collections), held its opening on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

“It’s an official marking of a location where people can come together and work out of the headquarters in order to knock on doors, phone bank and cover all the bases between now and election day,” said Democratic Party Chairman, Randy Basham. “We’re really happy about the location as well, it’s got plenty of parking. There’s a lot business in this area as well.”

The coordinated campaign and DNC offices will bring the total number of local organizing offices already open in communities across Ohio to 54 in total. The new offices continue to build upon the existing organizational advantage for Ohio Together, the grassroots organization working to elect Clinton and Buckeye Democrats up and down the ballot.

Basham and other organizers are hopeful that Clinton herself will come and campaign in Portsmouth this election season.

“It’s only a matter of time, she’s back on her feet now after recovering from walking pneumonia,” explained Basham. “Hopefully Ted (Strickland) will get her down here. Hillary was down here last in person in 1990 whenever Bill was running for president. Bill has been here several times, Obama has been here, and then in 2008 and 2012, Joe Biden came. I’m sure Ted will work on them to get her down here.”

According to Basham, Scioto County citizens should consider voting for Hillary due to her first hand experience in politics and her policies regarding education.

“People should seriously consider Clinton due to her policies and what she’s trying to enact,” Basham explained. “For students, Bernie was a great candidate and he got a lot of following from the millennials. He got Hillary and the DNC to adopt his policies. So now those policies are going to benefit the young people. And for the older voters, we’ve got our banner on the wall that demonstrates all the things that the party has done for them. You’ve got things like Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, you’ve got Workers Compensation, Occupational Safety and Health Administration benefits on the job, you’ve got the 40 hour work week, time and half after eight hours. These are things that people survive on here, the social safety nets.”

After the opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting, volunteers celebrated the opening, eager to get to work.

“Once the Farmer’s Market is over, I’m basically going to move in here. We’re going to get this done,” explained volunteer Ronnie Richards. “Our goal is just to turn out the vote, and it’s not just Democrats, we’ve got to talk to everybody. We’ve got a message, and we think we have the best candidate, actually, we know we have the best candidate. People will tell you, ‘oh I think they’re both terrible,’ and I don’t believe that. Hillary Clinton has been in the public eye for 35 years, I think she’s got a lot of negative press, some of it may be deserved, but a lot of it isn’t. They’ve picked on her for 35 years now. I think, because she is a woman, she’s held to a different set of standards. She should be judged on her merits.”

The Scioto County Democratic Committee meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of each month, starting next week at 7 p.m. at 1662 11th Street. Basham said hours of operation are now in effect.

To join Ohio Together and learn more about the events in Ohio, supporters can visit hillaryclinton.com/OH. To follow the Hillary for Ohio events on Twitter, use the hashtag #OHHillYes.

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara.

