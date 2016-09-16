Tour of the Little Smokies returns

Portsmouth Rotary is getting the cycling community geared up for their Autumn Tour of the Little Smokies (TOTLS), which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 with start times ranging from 8 a.m. through 10 a.m.

Cyclists begin and end the tour at Holy Trinity Hall, with parking available at 9515 Careys Run Rd., in McDermott. Spectators, volunteers, and participants are also welcome to partake in the Annual Holy Trinity Hall Pig Roast which starts at 11 a.m.

TOTLS offers route options for cyclists of almost all ability levels. Expert cyclists are encouraged to ride the Century (103 Miler). This route covers several large climbs and showcases the rugged Northwest part of Scioto County as well as expansive views of the Ohio River Valley along U.S. 52 in Southeast Adams County and Southwest Scioto County.

Advanced cyclists can challenge the Half-Century (50-Miler), which starts-out the same as the Century, but takes cyclists on a journey down State Route 125 and through Shawnee State Forest.

Intermediate cyclists are encouraged to take-on the Quarter Century 25-Miler, which highlights roads such as McDermott Pond Creek and Pollock Road along Scioto Brush Creek, and finishes with a climb near the Horse Camp in Shawnee State Forest.

The routes are all well-marked and staffed with 4 key-point aid stations. Registration and event information can be found at TOTLS.org.

All proceeds from TOTLS will go to Portsmouth Rotary. Portsmouth Rotary provides support to dozens of local organizations, their respective events, and international youth exchange programs. Rotary International’s (RI) primary objective the last 40 years has been to eradicate Polio. RI, along with its’ partners have reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent worldwide since the first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.

Tour Director, Reece Brown says that this event truly demonstrates a unique collaboration between Portsmouth Rotary, the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail Committee, Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth Connex, Friends of Scioto Brush Creek, and Holy Trinity Church.

“These organizations have teamed-up to promote the scenic beauty of our natural heritage, encourage health and wellness, and help address the economic concerns regarding the significant decrease of participants in the annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley,” said Brown.

Brown also acknowledges that the event might have a small turn-out for the first few years.

“Once the cyclists around this region experience this amazing tour it won’t take long for this to become one of Ohio’s greatest and most-challenging cycling events,” said Brown. He hopes that this event will help exemplify Rotary’s official motto: “service above self.”

If you can’t participate in the event, but would like to show your support, consider purchasing an official Autumn TOTLS T-shirt for $12 at the event, or volunteer to staff an aid station for one of the 3-hour shifts. Contact Reece via text or voice at (740) 821-1904, or [email protected] if you are interested.

